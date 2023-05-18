Barely 24 hours after meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, the Stability Group working to promote the Senators Godswill Akpabio-Barau Jibrin ticket for the leadership of the 10th Senate visited the national secretariats of two political parties in Abuja on Wednesday: the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP).

Addressing the National Working Committee of the NNPP led by its acting national chairman, Abba-Kawu Ali, Senator Akpabio said the Stability Group was determined to secure the support of leadership of the opposition parties ahead of June 13 inauguration.

He said: “Membership of the Stability Group cuts across party lines and we are doing extensive consultations. We have never had a situation where we have 8 political parties like we are going to have in the 10th National Assembly.

“In the House, we are blind to party affiliations and that’s why we are moving to meet our leaders. I thank you for receiving us. I want to thank your national leader, Kwankwaso for the meeting he is having with our President-elect, Bola Tinubu and I hope the meeting will be fruitful, for the progress of the nation.”

Senator representing Borno South and Director-General of the Akpabio Campaign Organisation, Ali Ndume said his Group has secured signatures of 69 members backing the aspiration of Senators Akpabio- Jubrin ticket.

He said: “We want you to support this stability group. We have 69 who have signed. It isn’t about Akpabio or Jibrin. What the country needs now is stability and that’s why we called the group Stability Group.”

In his response, acting National Chairman of the NNPP described the Akpabio-Jubrin as a formidable ticket and assured the duo of the support of the lawmakers on the platform of his party.

“I know you are a formidable team. As governor of Akwa- Ibom State, we know how you performed. We know you are competent. So, we are supporting you based on your record. We will support your ambition to be the President of the 10th National Assembly. But I urge your team not to fail Nigerians, especially the youth in the area of employment.”

While addressing members of the Stability Group at his party national secretariat, factional national chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, commended the Stability Group for extending hands of fellowship to opposition parties leadership.

“It is usually uncommon for political parties in power to consider accommodating the opposition. It is an indication that our democracy is growing. I want to say very clearly that in most of our engagement with our senators, we haven’t given them any directives. We don’t want to be dictating to them on where they should go. Two of my senators are here. Ireti Kingibe isn’t here but we shall whisper to her. We need a vibrant legislature to promote our democracy, we hope yours will be a departure from what we have. Every government policy must be such that will affect our people positively. The Constitution in chapter two states that welfare of the people and security shall be the primary responsibility of government. My appeal is that we give attention to welfare of Nigerian and the leadership of the Senate can help to make that a national priority .”

The LP factional chairman however restated his party reservations to the outcome of the last general elections.





“We aren’t comfortable with the processes leading to the victory of your candidate. This isn’t the forum to ventilate that but I need to put that on record. I need to correct the impression that we are supporting Asiwaju. For us, it is a no go area but we have no doubt in Akpabio’s capacity to lead the Senate.”

