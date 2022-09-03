Most women whose associations or dealings with men have been pathologized, fail to see the difference between male capability and competence, and male tyrannical power because all they see as a gender called “male” is an oppressive figure, most likely because they were ill-treated by men while growing up.

“Their experiences may have hurt so badly that any differentiation may never occur, but they need to have experiences with good men, too, to see the difference because they need to know that there is a difference.

“I will advise that women, don’t go about thinking they should get a job or an opportunity merely because of their gender. They must also rid themselves of the claim that men get what they want because they are men.

“They must come to term and to the realization that on this space called earth, everyone earns things because they deserve (work for) them not because they are a woman or a man. THE UNIVERSE DOES NOT DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN GENDERS.

“That some women go about using demeaning and abusive words could depict hate. The anger and hate will ALWAYS cloud their judgment.

“The sad thing about this issue is that the uninformed and misinformed women make the efforts of the informed ones futile.

“Imagine the one you’re taking bullets for making you vulnerable and exposing you to more danger. Ko makes sense naw.”

After all, he’s said, Lola was quiet still. He was then wondering why she was mute. They were at Lola’s gate already.

“Lola, what do you think about what the guest speaker said about feminism?” Craig asked.

“I think women should be respected just as their male counterparts, especially at their workplaces. Parents must learn to focus on their daughters’ interests and abilities and not necessarily find weak excuses to limit their capacities.

“I think another reason many women get disrespected and abused is that they depend on men for their needs. Many of them see men as some sort of financial plan. Parents must encourage their daughters to strive to be independent and not depend on a man or men for survival.

“Parents must also teach their children, male children especially to know that respect shouldn’t be dictated by gender. Due respect should be accorded to everyone regardless of their gender.

“And mostly, the movement needs men like you to speak up as well, especially against discrimination and disregard for women at our places of work.”

“Fantastic! And thank you, Lola, for accepting to go out on a date with me. You have made my weekend.” They both chuckle as Lola made her way for the car door.





“Uhmm… one more thing Lola.”

“Okay? What is it?” Lola responded

“I am sorry about … the thing is my dad is seriously ill and has been on my neck on bringing a woman home, and about me giving him grandchildren before he pushes up the daisies.

“It has been a thing of concern for me, considering his health issues. And I feel pressured whenever I get a call from home because they never stop talking about it.

“My sister’s wedding is coming up next weekend, and I was wondering if you could come with me to attend the wedding.

“Trust me you’ll be fine. I just need to feign being in a relationship so they can play down on talking about the marriage thing when I go for the wedding.

Lola was perplexed and excited about the offer but does not want to jump at it, so it doesn’t sell her out as being desperate.

“But we’re not in a relationship. How will this play out?” Lola asked.

“That is exactly why we will have to feign it,” Craig muttered excitedly.

“I am not sure I can do this, Craig. I am sorry. Thanks for tonight.” Lola said as she made her way out of the car.

Craig felt disappointed and sad as he drove back home.

Conversely, Lola got to her apartment and danced in excitement.

Lola…

To be continued…

