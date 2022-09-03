Woman dragged to court for getting married to 2 men for 4 yrs

A Kaonde Woman in Zambia, identified as Rachael Mukwemba has been taken to court for allegedly being in two marriages for four years and counting.

According to Zambia Observer, the 28 year old Rachel who has been married to Enock Mumba of Kitwe and Issac Chipili of Solwezi was finally caught by both men’s relatives, who teamed up to find the actual truth after hearing rumors for a few months now that their in-law has a double marriage affair.

Rachel married Enoch in June 2017 in kitwe. Their wedding held at Edinburgh Hotel, but surprisingly after she was transferred to Solwezi in 2019, it was believed that she also met another man, Isaac who she married in solwezi via a family come together marriage arrangement.

With current reports stating on her second marriage she took fake paid for relatives to represent her.

As worse as this case is, she is also five months pregnant and told both men they are expecting their first born.

Isaac and Enock have both been blindly married thinking their wife was just a business woman who travels to Solwezi and Kitwe from time to time not knowing she’s always taking care of her other marriage the other side of town.

