The five forces that will decide Nigeria’s 2027 election

NIGERIA’S 2027 election will not be won by manifestos alone. It will be won or lost on five familiar forces – gimmicks, betrayal, money bag, vote buying and structure. The APC enters the race as the incumbency party. Its strength lies in controlling federal power, over 22 governors, federal appointments and the security architecture. It has the deepest financial arsenal and the easiest access to state resources for logistics. Its main gimmick is continuity, selling the Renewed Hope agenda. Its weakness is that it carries the burden of economic hardship. Inflation, the pressure on the naira and the price of fuel make it vulnerable to anti-incumbency anger. Inside the party, betrayal is already brewing as ministers and governors position themselves for 2027. If it can hold its governors together and bring down food and fuel prices before the second quarter of 2027, it will be difficult to beat. If hardship persists and the northern bloc defects, money alone cannot save it. The PDP comes in as a wounded giant. It still has the oldest national structure with presence in every local government, and experienced canvassers who understand retail vote buying. But it is the worst hit by betrayal. Since 2023, it has suffered mass defections to the APC and is torn between the Wike and Atiku camps with no clear presidential candidate. Its propaganda sounds tired to many voters. Unless it resolves its leadership crisis by December 2026 and presents a fresh face, its structure will remain only on paper.

The Labour Party and the Obidient Movement remain the organic base. Their strength is the youth, urban voters and a powerful social media machine. They are perceived as the most sincere and they proved in 2023 that they can win Lagos, Abuja and the South-East without a traditional structure. Their weakness is the lack of governors and local government foot soldiers to protect votes, and they cannot match APC and PDP cash in rural areas where elections are actually won. They are also prone to ego-driven betrayals. If BVAS and IReV work transparently and youth turnout jumps from 30 percent to 55 percent, they can cause an upset. If the election becomes a cash-at-the-polling-unit contest, they will collapse. The real game is the NNPP and ADC coalition, the third force alliance. The talks around Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, El-Rufai and Amaechi coming together under ADC is significant because their combined votes in 2023 were over 50 percent. Their propaganda is simple – rescue Nigeria from APC. Their biggest weakness is betrayal. Who steps down for who? Who gets the ticket and how is the money bag shared? Nigerians have seen such coalitions betray voters after winning. If they agree on one candidate by mid-2026 and do not field parallel candidates, they become the main threat to APC. If they fail, they split the opposition vote and hand APC victory. On a pure analytical projection based on money, structure, betrayal tolerance and financial capacity, APC holds 45 to 50 percent advantage. A united opposition coalition under ADC would hold 25 to 30 percent, PDP alone 12 to 15 percent, Labour alone 10 to 12 percent, and NNPP and others 3 to 5 percent. If the opposition remains divided as it is today, APC wins with a 40 to 45 percent plurality because the opposition splits 55 percent. If the opposition unites, the race becomes 50-50 and a second round is possible.

Six indices will make or mar any vote in 2027. First is the money bag index. In rural Nigeria, ten to N20,000 at the polling unit overrides television debates. Second is the betrayal and defection index. Governors and National Assembly members defecting in the last 90 days moved 15 to 20 percent of state votes with them. Third is the INEC technology index. If BVAS and IReV work without glitches, vote buying drops by 40 percent. If network fails, manual rigging returns. Fourth is the ethno-religious gimmick index. Muslim-Muslim, North-South balancing still moves 20 percent of votes in the North West and South East. Fifth is the youth turnout versus hunger index. When hunger is high, people collect money and vote for the highest bidder. When hope is high, youth ignore money. Sixth is incumbent control of state apparatus, who controls police, INEC RECs and CBN cash release in the final 48 hours. In one sentence, 2027 will not be won by who is most sincere, but by who can combine sincerity propaganda with betrayal management, money bag depth and structure to protect the vote after buying it.

What we must do to make 2027 free, fair and sustainable.

Voter awareness is higher than ever: Nigerians no longer vote blindly. From market women to students, people now ask about candidates’ track record. The Labour/Obidient wave in 2023 proved sincerity of purpose can challenge money bag. Technology has come to stay: BVAS ended ballot box snatching. IReV made polling unit results visible on your phone. For the first time, rigging must be more sophisticated. Decentralization of power: States now control electricity, more of their resources. Elections are no longer just about President – Governorship and State Assembly matter more. This reduces do-or-die at centre. Youth and women participation: Under-35 are 65% of registered voters. More women, creatives, and diaspora are engaging, funding, and observing. Propaganda is no longer one-way – citizens fact-check on social media instantly.

What is weakening us: Monetisation of politics. Campaign has become pure money market. Delegate buying, polling unit vote buying of N5,000 to N20,000, stomach infrastructure. The richest, not the best, win primaries. This locks out good people. Betrayal and defection without ideology:

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Politicians jump party every election cycle. PDP to APC to ADC not because of principle but because of ticket. Party manifesto means nothing. Voters get betrayed after voting. Weak party discipline: Parties are platforms to grab ticket, not to build ideology. No membership register, no dues, no training. So when one candidate loses primary, he betrays party and moves. Propaganda over performance: Campaigns use religion, tribe, fake news, deepfake videos instead of real plans for jobs, power, security. Emotional gimmicks win over facts. Politicians keep people poor so they can buy them cheap on election day. This is the ugliest – weaponizing hunger. Violence and intimidation: Thugs at polling units, attacks on INEC staff, suppression in opponent strongholds. Fear makes people stay home. Institutional capture: When INEC, Police, Judiciary are seen as aligned with incumbent, people lose faith. Once faith is lost, anarchy comes. Monetized Betrayal: Godfatherism – sponsors invest billions and demand refund with interest after winning. Public funds become private repayment.

This is the way forward for 2027 and beyond:

Kill vote buying at source. CBN and EFCC must track bulk cash withdrawals 72 hours to election. EFCC undercover officers at polling units, not just observation. Make vote buying a disqualifying offence, not just fine. If you buy vote, you lose ticket. Fix party system. INEC should enforce electronic party registers and direct primaries. If you did not pay dues for 12 months, you cannot be delegate. Law to stop defection six months to election unless you resign seat. This ends political prostitution.

Protect technology. Mandate by law: No manual collation without BVAS accreditation. BVAS failure = election rescheduled, not manual voting. INEC must publish IReV results in real time and keep server logs open to party agents. Reduce cost of politics. Cap campaign spending and enforce it. Free airtime on NTA, FRCN for all parties by law, so money does not equal airtime. Diaspora and crowdfunding must be legalized and transparent – so good candidates can raise small money from many, not big money from few. National Orientation Agency, churches, mosques, unions must teach people: Collecting N10k today means paying N10m in bad governance for four years. Debates must be mandatory – if you don’t show up for 2 national debates, your name removed.

Post-election justic: Election tribunal must conclude before swearing-in. Justice delayed is what fuels betrayal and violence. If result is proven to be manipulated, INEC officer and party agent must face jail, not just rerun. In one line: The good is that Nigerians now care. The bad is that the system still rewards money over merit. The Ugly is that we are normalizing poverty-for-votes. For 2027 to be free and fair, we must make it more expensive to buy votes than to win by ideas, and more costly to betray the people than to serve them. ‎

•Olapade is on the staff of Nigerian Tribune