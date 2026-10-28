Strengthening Nigeria’s immigration

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has made encouraging strides in deploying digital technologies, streamlining passport processing and introducing electronic gates at the country’s international airports. These are remarkable feats of an agency whose operations directly affect national security and the everyday experiences of millions of Nigerians. Positive feedback from Nigerians in the diaspora concerning the passport acquisition process is particularly noteworthy. For too long, obtaining or renewing a passport had been an ordeal of bureaucratic delays, uncertainty and frustration. Improvements in this process demonstrate that Nigeria’s public institutions can become more responsive when administrative inefficiencies are confronted with determination. The adoption of Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems is another important development. By enabling authorities to assess passenger information before arrival, these technologies can strengthen risk assessment and improve the identification of potentially dangerous travellers. Similarly, the E-Border Solution Project offers opportunities to enhance surveillance, intelligence gathering and the monitoring of cross-border movements. Such initiatives reflect an understanding that effective immigration administration must be intelligence-driven, technology-enabled and professionally executed.

The resilience of Kemi Nanna Nandap, the NIS Comptroller-General in addressing human trafficking and other transnational crimes during her service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, further underscores the importance of operational knowledge in immigration leadership. The Service’s emphasis on capacity building, professional development and improved migration management also provides a foundation for more effective operations. President Bola Tinubu’s decision in March 2025 to extend her tenure until December 31, 2026, offers an opportunity to consolidate these achievements and confront longstanding institutional weaknesses. It is equally significant that a woman is leading an agency of such strategic importance. Nandap’s leadership reinforces the principle that competence, vision and professional dedication should determine the advancement of public officials, irrespective of gender. Nevertheless, the enduring value of her stewardship will be measured by their demonstrable impact on border security and institutional effectiveness.

The modernisation of the NIS is encouraging, but porous borders, irregular migration and persistent security vulnerabilities demand more decisive action. The sovereignty of the Nigerian State is not established merely by drawing lines on a map; it is demonstrated by the capacity to secure those lines, enforce the law within them and protect the people and resources which the lines encompass. As the nation is confronted by terrorism, transnational organised crime, human trafficking, smuggling and irregular migration, effective border management is an existential necessity. Thus, the ongoing transformation of the NIS represents a significant step towards a more efficient and technologically advanced institution.

Yet, the ultimate test of these improvements lies in their capacity to translate administrative gains into tangible advances in national security. The greatest test of Nigeria’s immigration system, moreover, is beyond its international airports. Nigeria shares extensive land borders with Benin, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, to mention a few. These frontiers present formidable surveillance challenges, particularly where difficult terrain, inadequate infrastructure and longstanding cross-border movements complicate enforcement. While many movements arise from legitimate economic, cultural and family relationships, criminal networks can exploit poorly monitored crossing points to give room for trafficking, smuggling and other illicit activities. This is where the NIS must demonstrate greater resolve. If Nigeria cannot adequately determine who enters or leaves its territory, the country risks undermining its security architecture. Where border controls are ineffective, the nation’s capacity to monitor population movements, combat illicit trade and protect its resources is inevitably weakened.

The security challenges confronting parts of northern Nigeria make this imperative even more urgent. Where armed groups operate with limited resistance or communities experience a prolonged absence of effective government authority, the implications extend beyond local insecurity. Such situations demand stronger intelligence coordination, improved frontier surveillance and a sustained government presence. The challenges must also be addressed through evidence-based security assessments and targeted interventions, rather than sweeping claims that entire communities have fallen outside the country’s control. Irregular immigration must consequently receive far greater attention. Enforcement should be firm, consistent and impartial, supported by reliable documentation systems, intelligence sharing and effective cooperation with neighbouring countries. At the same time, legitimate migrants must be treated lawfully and humanely. National security and respect for human dignity are not mutually exclusive; a competent immigration service must uphold both.

Public-health preparedness at the nation’s points of entry also deserves attention. Appropriate health declarations, risk-based screening and secure information-sharing arrangements with relevant health authorities can help Nigeria respond to cross-border disease threats. Such measures must be guided by scientific evidence, medical confidentiality and applicable data-protection laws. The objective should be to strengthen national preparedness without subjecting travellers to unnecessary or discriminatory procedures. The Ministry of Interior must provide the policy direction and institutional support necessary to sustain these advances. The NIS, for its part, should invest further in surveillance equipment, personnel training, operational intelligence and community engagement. Cooperation with other security agencies and neighbouring countries must move beyond formal agreements to producing measurable results on the ground. Digital innovation must also be supported by adequate staffing, maintenance, accountability and reliable funding.

The enduring lesson from the trends in the country’s leadership is that national challenges demand the courage to confront institutional weaknesses and the discipline to sustain effective solutions. The gains recorded under Nandap, within the purview of the Ministry of the Interior, provide a promising foundation for a more efficient immigration service. The priority now is to extend their impact, particularly in border surveillance, migration control and intelligence-led security. Nigeria cannot afford to allow weaknesses at its frontiers to undermine the advances made in its airports and passport offices. Thus, the ultimate measure of an effective immigration service is not merely how efficiently passports are issued, important as that is, but how effectively the country protects its territorial integrity. Nigeria must consolidate its administrative gains, close security gaps and ensure that the management of its borders serves the larger national interest.