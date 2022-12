I work long hours with the computer. Kindly let me know if this can damage my eyes. If so, let me know what to avoid the damage.

Shegam (by SMS)

Although regular focusing on a computer screen can leave your eye muscles tired and stiff, there is no evidence that this will damage your eyes. A solution to having tired eyes is for you to look up from the computer screen every so often and focus on something 20 or more feet away, then blink briskly four or five times.

