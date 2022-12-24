Are birth control pills safe?

I am a newly married 24 -year old lady. Because my husband and I don’t want to start a family yet, I have been advised to go on the pill pending when we would start a family. Kindly confirm that the Pill is safe and would not deter me from getting pregnant whenever I am ready?

Nneka (by SMS)

While no contraceptive method is 100 per cent safe, the Pill has been found to be relatively safe and effective. As long as it does not make you to put on weight or cause any other unpleasant side effects, I will advise that you keep using the Pill.

