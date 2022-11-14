The coast is clear for Tinubu/Shettima’s victory in 2023 ― Lalong

The Director-General of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State, has expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election, saying the coast is clear for victory.

Speaking with newsmen after an inspection of facilities at the venue of the presidential flag-off of the rally in Jos, the governor said with the launch of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Jos, the coast is clear for victory in 2023, adding that the state has the history of producing the next president for any party that flags off its campaign or has its national convention in Jos.

He expressed confidence that Plateau State will sustain its track record of hosting national party conventions and presidential campaigns that produced Nigerian presidents.

His words: “I want to say that history will repeat itself; the coast is clear; anyone that is declared here automatically becomes the president of the country.” The late Chief M.K.O. Abiola came here; he became the president of Nigeria, and Obasanjo came here and became the president of Nigeria. Lagos produces Buhari, but we cannot go to Lagos for Asiwaju, hence the choice of Plateau.

He further stated that the state capital, Jos, is already agog with APC faithful as the citizens prepare to receive Chairman of the PCC President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors, APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, among other leaders and members of the party across the nation.

The Director-General said the Local Organising Committee, led by Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase and Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden, has done a lot of work to ensure that the campaign flag-off holds successfully.

He said, “The history is very clear, and God is writing this history himself.

“Anybody who is declared here goes on to win the presidential elections. We know of Abiola and Obasanjo. Asiwaju is also going the same way because we have been blessed.

“I am very impressed with the show of hospitality and excitement among the citizens who are ready to receive the victory of the APC.”

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, also told journalists that the LOC has been working with relevant committees of the PCC to ensure that all planned activities are executed with excellence and effectiveness.

He said security has been considered, among other things, to ensure that no incident is recorded before, during, or after the flag-off.

Wase thanked Governor Lalong and the Director General of the PCC for their support and confidence in the LOC to deliver on the assignment.

The Governor also inspected the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office in Jos, which is expected to be commissioned.

