Respond to $460,000 forfeiture to US allegation, Atiku/Okowa Campaign challenges Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has challenged the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come out boldly and defend his reported link to the whopping sum of $460,000 he forfeited to the United States “rather than hiding behind a finger and sending his media aides to attack other Nigerians.”

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, Spokesperson of the campaign.

It insisted that the burden before Tinubu “is to cleanse himself of being linked to illicit funds by a court in the United States rather than searching for scapegoats and pointing index finger on others whereas the remaining are pointing to his direction.

“Is it not absurd that rather than proving his innocence by personally telling Nigerians the truth about the forfeiture judgment, Asiwaju Tinubu is allowing his aides, who were not principal witnesses in the crime, to issue threats and vituperations on Nigerians?

“This accounts for why the campaign is singing discordant tunes on taxation while Asiwaju Tinubu himself is labouring to dismiss the case as “a rumour.” This is very laughable!”

The campaign said it wants Tinubu to know that “Nigerians are still waiting for him to address the very serious issue of alleged link with narcotics for which a forfeiture judgment was imposed on him.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why I Want To Make TV Series On Hushpuppi —50 Cent’s

Even while serving his jail term in a US prison, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi is attracting the attention of American music star and actor, Curtis James Jackson, famous as 50 Cent…

Celebrity Life Expensive, Hard To Maintain — Tacha

TV reality star and influencer, Anita Akide, otherwise known as Tacha, has hit out at those who keep criticising her for putting too much of herself in the public space, saying maintaining her celebrity status comes with a high price…

Where Are Sean Tizzle, Orezi, Lil Kesh’s Whereabouts?

Many fans of Afro beat music stars, Morihanfen Oluwaseun Oluwabamidele, popularly known as Sean Tizzle and his counterparts, Esegine Allen, otherwise known as Orezi and Keshinro Ololade, also known as Lil Kesh…

Mohbad Tackles Naira Marley Again





There seems to be no end in sight to the battle between Naira Marley and his former music label act, Mohbad following the exit of the singer from Marley’s label…

The Way Of Attaining The God Kind Of Rest

There is another rest for the people of God (Heb 4:9). The question is; are you a people of God? The Bible says there is no rest for the wicked. Therefore if you are one of the wicked you had better stop all acts of wickedness…

RMD, Funke Akindele, Mike Afolarin Star In Netflix Nigerian Young Adult Series, ‘Far From Home’

Streaming platform Netflix has announced the launch date of its first Nigerian Young Adult show ‘Far From Home’…