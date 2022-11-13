NSF: Fire incident reported at Asaba Stadium

Barely three days after part of a storey building at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba collapsed, another building under construction was on Sunday razed by fire.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the mid-day inferno started when a construction worker was welding a beam upstairs in the new building located at the back of the Main Bowl of the stadium.

The facility is billed to host the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) from November 28, 2022.

An eyewitness said: “When it caught fire, the welder had to run away. And the fire flame dropped on the refuse beneath.

“There are lot of debris including roofing sheets and other rubbish that had been deposited there for a long. So the fire started and thick smoke billowed into the sky.

“That was really scary but everything has been brought under control.”

Firemen from the state fire service were however handy to put off the fire and helped in washing the wall that was darkened by the smoke.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who visited the scene said the building was not razed down as reported by a section of the media, adding that everything has been brought under control.

