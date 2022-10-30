Kizz Daniel Celebrates As ‘Cough (Odo)’ Moves To No. 1 On The Apple Music Chart

OVERVIEW

The Apple Music charts are trending because Cough has risen to number one. This song has risen to number 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 charts in Nigeria. The Afrobeats superstar says he’s happy about the success of her song. Kizz Daniel shows her excitement and her gratitude to her fans for achieving all these successes. The new feat has been achieved thanks to the fact that her fans loved Daniel’s song, which made it a number 1 song in Nigeria.

WHO IS KIZZ DANIEL?

Kizz Daniel’s real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe. Daniel is a singer born in Nigeria and who lately is positioning himself at the top of the charts in this country. Currently, he is known for his singles like Yeba and Woju.

In May 2018, he was known as Kiss Daniel, but he changed his name when he signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013. However, sometime later, he left the label due to a big contract dispute they had and a judicial case.

Sometime later, KIzz Daniel decided to find his record label called Fly Boy Inc in November 2017. A curious fact about this singer is that he was recently arrested on August 8, 2022. The arrest was carried out in Dar by the Tanzanian police. The arrest took place for non-compliance.

NEW SONG “COUGH (ODO)

Cough’s new single was released on October 13, 2022 and has caused a sensation all over Nigeria according to Buzzmyear. This song is a collaboration with the EMPIRE record label. This song comes with all the energy put in and was produced by Blaise Beatz. This song has been positioned as Kizz’s second official release of the year; which has allowed him to have a different approach to his career.

THE SUCCESS OF THIS NEW SINGLE

The song is totally romantic. This song tells a complete love story; It practically starts by creating a love interest throughout the song. This change has gained quite a strong impression among music fans and lovers of Kizz Daniel’s singles. In addition, an excellent choreography has been created that began to go viral and fans began to praise the name of their beloved artist. This choreography or dance challenge went viral as #COUGH.

This dance was attended by the dancer Poco Lee. In addition, comedians such as Brodda Shaggi and Sabinus joined. This dance was also part of the Flamingos’ celebration as they earned a 4-0 win when they played New Zealand.

Some comments said that Kizz Daniel expressed that he wanted to bring out love. Practically, the purpose of this song was to highlight the feeling and the way of seeing the new love that is generated between people. The song has an energetic groove and beat; it shows celebration and almost manages to encapsulate the true meaning of meeting someone new and experiencing love again.

FIRST SINGLE ON EMPIRE

Empire, the music distribution and record label services company released Kizz Daniel’s new song. His new single is called “Cough” and it is the first from his upcoming compilation album to be called “Where we come from.”





In addition, in the next project, superstars such as Fireboy DML, Bnxn Fka Buju, Wande Coal, Olamide, Black Sherif, and Leil, are being considered to join large projects.

The discography bets a lot on Kizz Daniel, and his new single Cough (Odo). They consider this song could be the biggest hit song after Kizz Daniel’s intercontinental hit, “Buga ft Takno.”

Currently, the most played song is Buga’s. On platforms like audiomack and boomplay, which are the two biggest music streaming platforms in Nigeria, this song continues to be the most played. However, the producers of Cough have high hopes that this song will surpass platforms of this magnitude.

In the first half of 2022, Buga topped the list of the most searched song on Google. Now, Cough finds himself topping the top 1 on the Apple Music Chart.

KIZZ DANIEL TOUR

Kizz Daniel was thinking of doing his Afroclassic US tour. So great has been his success that tickets have been sold out in 10 major cities in July 2022. This success came after having toured famous cities in the UK during his previous ClassicWorldTour tour which was also a success. On this tour, he sold out shows in places like London, Glasgow, Birmingham, and even Manchester. This tour took place in May 2022.

KIZZ DANIEL NOMINATIONS

There are several nominations for KIzz Daniel. He currently got a nomination list from AFRIMA 2022 where thanks to his efforts in “Buga” he received at least five nominations for his great effort. Kizz Daniel earned nominations for West African Male Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Other types of nominations that he has had over the years are the following. In 2015 he was nominated for three different categories such as Next Rated, Popular son of the year, and one that won “Best New Act to Watch.” Already in 2016, he was nominated for more than 5 categories and at least 6 categories won. One of the ones he won was Afropop Artist of the Year, Hottest Single of the Year, and Album of the Year, among others. Even in 2017, he was nominated for two other categories, but unfortunately, he did not win. Likewise, he had nominations in 2018. He says he is very grateful for all the nominations that he has had and that he continues to have.

Kizz Daniel currently has four studio albums which are called New Era which came out in 2016, and No Bad Songz which came out in 2018. The other most recent albums belong to 2020, King of Love, and Barnabas in 2021. All of these albums have been well-received by Kizz Daniel fans. Even his most famous song that has been on the top of the charts of different charts is Buga, which does not belong to any studio album that we mentioned previously, but was released on May 4, 2022. It went viral due to a challenge that was released on Instagram and TikTok.