The absentee federal lawmakers

ABSENTEEISM in Nigeria’s National Assembly is a cause for national concern. The virus afflicts the two chambers of the National Assembly. The majority of senators, for instance, have reportedly abandoned plenary and committee duties as the 2027 political campaigns kick off. The campaign exercises across the country have taken a deleterious toll on the sitting quorum. This was the finding of a recent report in Abuja published by this newspaper.

Investigations revealed that even the lawmakers who found time to attend plenary came into the chambers very late, often one to two hours behind schedule. On one occasion, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, arrived in the chamber at exactly 12:38pm, far behind the official 11a.m plenary resumption time. Many other lawmakers followed suit. Akpabio’s deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin, waited for over an hour for more senators to arrive to form a quorum. Many of those involved in preparations for the 2027 elections chose to participate in campaign exercises instead. They hope to make the 11th Assembly. Out of a total of 109 senators, at least 57 are seeking re-election on various political party platforms. “They have said the elections are going to be tough back home and have to be closer to their bases. Campaigns have taken a toll on them. They now breeze in and breeze out. There will hardly be full attendance before January 16,” a legislative official told this newspaper.

The low attendance at plenary sessions in both chambers of the National Assembly poses a dire challenge to law and order. It raises serious concerns about the quality, legitimacy and legality of decisions taken under such conditions. The National Assembly is expected to make laws for the smooth running of the country. If the quorum to sit and transact business, which is one-third of all its members, is frequently compromised, this can only make life more difficult for long-suffering Nigerians who expect the lawmakers to help them solve national problems. Going by Section 54(1) of the 1999 Constitution, at least 36 senators out of the total of 109 must be present for the commencement of any day’s business. The section provides that “The quorum of the Senate or of the House of Representatives shall be one-third of all the members of the Legislative House concerned.” With National Assembly members wilfully absenting themselves from plenary, anyone could challenge a decision taken without forming such a quorum.

The threshold provided by the Nigerian constitution is not ceremonial. It is a constitutional safeguard which must be respected. The drafters of the constitution intended those sections to act as catalysts for deliberative legitimacy and representative governance. Unfortunately, the two chambers of Nigeria’s national parliament have flouted these provisions with impunity, proceeding in some instances with debates, motions, and even passage of bills even when it is obvious that the thresholds provided by the Nigerian grundnorm are not met. A violation of the constitutional provision for quorum occurred in March 2025 when the two chambers approved a resolution for a state of emergency in Rivers State. Using Section 305 of the Constitution as justification, the parliament, though it did not meet the quorum earlier on March 19, again reconvened on March 20 with 243 members to pass the resolution through voice vote. It was obvious to all that the chambers did this without a recorded tally. In the Senate, a similar approach was adopted after a closed session.

Bills or motions that violate the requirement for quorum are subject to a legal contest. They could be rendered null and void. Beyond this, it is irresponsible to abandon legislative duties for politicking. Nigerians carrying the brunt of lavish allowances that the lawmakers collect expect them to at least fulfill their own part of the bargain. That is a reasonable expectation. A system that encourages lawmakers to violate their oath of office every election cycle bodes ill. The two chambers must realise that absenteeism enables a gradual and systemic erosion of law-making standards which ultimately corrodes democratic accountability. Laws that do not go through the crucible of debates cannot serve the interests of Nigerians. Bypassing the requisite legislative processes creates flawed outcomes. What makes the situation even sadder is that the constitutional attendance threshold is actually inadequate.

When legislators get paid at the end of a month, it is based on the assumption that they have fulfilled the duties they swore to perform, including attendance at plenary. To abandon plenary for election campaigns is to place politicking above governance. It is sheer legislative irresponsibility. It shows contempt for the people who voted them as representatives. What is honourable and distinguished about federal lawmakers who treat their work with levity? Nigeria cannot continue paying legislators for work not done. Getting paid to campaign for re-election is not part of the intention of the drafters of the constitution. Re-election campaigns are not a national priority. This terrible practice must stop.