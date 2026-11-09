Opinions

Still on Sowore, Ekiti attack and the law

Tai Oguntayo
on Nigerian children on back pain The African countries economic sustainability through real estate Aare Afe Babalola on urban planning NNPC’s profitability Tegbe’s 24-hour energy zones the environment on the power sector Oyo APC women on Kwara State AI in Nigerian digital media the Olorikunkun On Dotun Oladipo on Ondo APC on Nigerians Saraki and PDP GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke Ayo Omosehin Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji West Africa's way to peace Ministry of Interior and Renewed Hope House of Chiefs APC for 2027 training programmes allegations against NNPC Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) Lawan Marguba system of government source of information on oil prices On Olokola on Rotational presidency Makinde and Fayose Nigerians are strangers Cleaning up Lagos Smart Journalism Sokoto’s economy Adekunle Fajuyi on President Tinubu Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo Road crashes and Governor Aliyu Seyi Makinde and on fiscal for power sector Atiku and Obi in Edo State in oil spills on Nigeria's leadership Party conventions NNPC Ltd Of Caesars and citizens revenues and poverty Pat Utomi problem of Nigerian cities world’s hidden digital spine Rethinking the command centre Nigeria’s BVN policy President Tinubu’s UK state visit APC National Convention Sonala Olumhense and Nigeria the opposition one-party state UCH Ibadan Tax reform Security partnerships and Pastor Okonkwo on Electoral Act 2026 Kano actress Jesse Jackson New Electoral Act Governor Monday Okpebholo FX market Nigeria’s revenue system bond with London tricycle routes within urban settlements Makinde’s infrastructure Nigeria’s export on Benue State Tax reform not 50th anniversary Okpebholo’s Cloud on Afe Babalola Opinion

IT baffled me to read that the presidential candidate of the Alliance African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, and his team were allegedly attacked on October 30, 2026, at Tawakalitu Restaurant in the Dalimore area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The ground of my bafflement was that, since the inception of the administration of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji in 2022, Ekiti has been relatively peaceful without any record of serious conflict among political rivals, even in the elections that directly concernedthem, such as the Local Government, State and National Assembly election,as well as the just concluded Governorship elections. So, it was with disbelief that I received the story until it was confirmed by the police. After the Ekiti State Police Command confirmed the attack and swiftly arrested 11 suspects alleged to be connected with it, my knowledge as a veteran journalist and a legal scholar made me think that all hands should be on deck to allow law enforcement agencies to unravel those behind the attack. However, with the story published by Sowore on Thursday 4th November 2026 calling out different personalities and institutions as the masterminds of the attack, I consider it imperative as a critical stakeholder in the Ekiti project to set the record straight as well as educate Sowore on the legal implications of his usual seditious and libelous publications.

In the said publication, Sowore identified the following people as being responsible for his attack: the Governor of the Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji; Chief Security Officer to the Governor, CSP Ayodele Akinlua; Commissioner of Police, Falade Adegoroye Michael, Ekiti State Director of State Services, one Adenijo Sola, Omotuyi Temitope, Asefon Sunday Dayo, who he wrongfully referred to as a Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu; the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, Makinde Araoye, Ayodeji Akintade Ifeoluwa, the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo and the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lere Olayinka. Not only did he accuse the aforementioned personalities, but he exonerated all those that were arrested by the police in connection with the attack.

To put things in the right perspective, no one is saying that Sowore, as the victim of the attack, cannot pinpoint those he suspected to be responsible, but publishing the names of these individuals while the investigation is ongoing is prejudicial and counterproductive.  One would have expected him to write his petition, attach those names with their alleged roles, and submit it to the Inspector General of Police since he has no confidence in the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, whom he accused of complicity in the matter. Going by the section 373 of the Nigerian Criminal Code, Sowore has injured the reputation of these individuals by exposing them to hatred, contempt, and ridicule especially when investigation revealed that some of these individuals were not even in Ekiti at the time of the attack.

ALSO READ: 2027: I have God, Nigerians with me — Makinde

Moreover, for obstructing the ongoing police investigation, Sowore has flouted Section 133(4) and 133(9) of the Criminal Code Act (applicable in Southern Nigeria) which criminalises the publishing of any implicating story with the intent to prejudice a party while thecase is pending. This act constitutes a misdemeanor, punishable by up to three months’ imprisonment. Concerning the real subject matter, it is high time Sowore stopped his style of playing to the gallery because, one, he is no longer into student union activism where strong language and physical confrontations are usually deployed to gain public sympathy. Two, we are no longer under military rule, where political activists deployed every means of self-help to confront jungle justice. He must engage the tenets of democracy in his activism and display some decorum in his Presidential campaign.

From Sowore’s publication, he was accusing the organizers of the Marathon race of being responsible for his attack because, according to him, he was not allowed to participate in the race. How does this add up? If he was not allowed to participate because he did not meet up with the criteria set up for the event, did that warrant his going to a restaurant in the earth of the town to incite the people? In the cause of exchanging words with street boys even in a football argument, it can lead to fracas not to talk of sensitive political discussion where area boys would expect you to throw around money instead of throwing banters which did not go down well with them.  Without any politician prompting hungry boys, they could easily become angry by an incitement that dd not go with gift.

Regardless of Sowore’s allegation against the Commissioner of Police, I want to urge  the Nigeria Police Force to do a diligent work by bringing the culprit to book so that Ekiti State will sustain its top-ranking position among the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

•Dr Oguntayo is lecturer in the College of Law, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article Nigerians borrowing UBEC grants Campaign Rally Mexican cartels in Nigeria Ebola from Nigeria Nigerian citizen killing of baby On Nigeria’s debt Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Justice Saulawa on new minimum wage on adulterated palm oil Governors' aides NMDPRA on filling stations on parents The King’s College King Sunny Ade on herbal mixture Benue student The baby traffickers on Donald Duke on Electricity subsidy The kidney harvesting on terror financing on Dolly Parton hospital materials Military pensioners Osun election violence The fresh fish Elon Musk on Blindsight Senator Fadahunsi Soldiers on social media The Osun State Ayegun-Oleyo federal road Nigerian Army’s new divisions Kano boyfriend bedroom university in Lagos on ghost workers The budget China's anti-corruption Airport cab drivers Benue tragedy soldier's s3xual assault in UNIOSUN The Lagos floods on gang-raping Lakurawa terrorists presidential council Nigerian documents IMF and Nigeria National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) the Almajiri a federal republic abduction of elders in Zamfara Katsina State children’s education Fayose against Makinde France-Africa summit in Nairobi third arm of government Nigeria National Petroleum Company college of education candidates on Jabi Lake cabinet changes mourners in Plateau on the ‘Dr’ title Jet A-1 fuel Kaduna woman cost of cows The absentee federal lawmakers
Next Article multi-milliondollar equipment NAHCO’s capital gains NAHCO shareholders on dividend NAHCO raises dividend expectations with strong Q3 performance

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune