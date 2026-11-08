2027: I have God, Nigerians with me — Makinde

…Says ‘I’m destined to win’

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has declared that he is destined to win the 2027 presidential election, expressing confidence that he has God and Nigerians behind his ambition.

Makinde said his aspiration was driven by his conviction that Nigerians were ready for a new direction in leadership, insisting that he did not need political godfathers to realise his presidential ambition.

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Makinde Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO), Mr Richard Ihediwa, in a statement on Sunday, quoted Makinde as speaking during a church service at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Jos, Plateau State.

The governor, who is billed to hold his presidential campaign rally in Jos on Monday, recalled how he became governor in 2019 despite having no political godfather, expressing confidence that his presidential ambition would follow a similar path.

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According to him, “When I said in Oyo State in 2018 that I would like to be governor, somebody asked me, ‘Governor of which Rotary District?’

“I said Governor of Oyo State, and they asked, ‘With no godfather; nobody in politics who can stand in for you?’ I responded by saying, well, I have God the Father. And I became the Governor of Oyo State.”

He added, “This time around, we also have God the Father, and that God will be merciful unto Nigeria and He will show us mercy in this country.”

Makinde lamented that Nigeria urgently needed an economic, social and political reset after years of poor and ineffective leadership, particularly in the last three and a half years.

The candidate said the need to reposition the country informed his ‘Reset Nigeria Manifesto’, which he described as a blueprint for making life easier for citizens.

He explained that his administration in Oyo State had been anchored on planning, transparency and accountability, noting that he developed a roadmap for the state’s development covering 2019 to 2023 during his first term.

Governor Makinde added that upon seeking re-election, he produced another roadmap for the sustainable development of the state covering 2023 to 2027.

According to him, the documents provided clear direction for his administration and guided the delivery of its promises to the people.

The APM candidate said he had adopted the same approach in preparing for the presidency, explaining that his Reset agenda was built around four pillars: security, the economy, education and socio-political space.

Presenting the manifesto to the church leadership, Makinde urged Nigerians to hold him accountable for the commitments contained in the document.

He stated, “I want Nigerians to be able to hold me accountable, not just through promises but through documented commitments. Everything is written down in black and white, and I am prepared to be held accountable for everything contained in this document.”

He also called on Nigerians, particularly Christians, to actively participate in politics and prepare to exercise their democratic rights in the 2027 presidential election, adding, “Please, get ready and participate. History is about to happen again.”

Earlier, the President of COCIN, Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo, drew Makinde’s attention to the pressing challenges confronting the country, particularly worsening insecurity and economic hardship as he prayed for the success of the AMP’s agenda.