The 7 I’s of Creativity – 7

Improvement: The Engine of Creative Growth
“But there is a spirit in man: and the inspiration of the Almighty giveth them understanding.” – Job 32:8 (King James Version)
Creativity is often celebrated for its flashes of genius, breakthroughs, and original ideas. Yet, beyond the spark of imagination or the birth of invention lies another, quieter force that sustains progress: improvement.
As one of the Seven I’s of Creativity, improvement emphasizes the discipline of refining, enhancing, and perfecting what already exists. While imagination opens doors to possibilities and invention brings something new into existence, improvement ensures that these ideas remain relevant, functional, and impactful.
It is not always about creating something brand new; sometimes, creativity shines brightest when it makes the old better, the complex simpler, and the good excellent. This article explores improvement as an essential dimension of creativity, showing how it drives growth in individuals, organizations, and societies.
Understanding Improvement
Improvement refers to the process of making something better through incremental changes, revisions, or refinements. In creativity, it is the ongoing practice of evaluating ideas, products, or processes and finding ways to enhance them.
Improvement differs from innovation in that it is often evolutionary rather than revolutionary. While innovation introduces dramatic changes or entirely new solutions, improvement works steadily, gradually raising standards and pushing boundaries.
In essence:
• Invention creates.
• Innovation transforms.
• Improvement elevates.
The Role of Improvement in Creativity
Improvement is the bridge between potential and excellence. Without it, many creative works would remain half-formed or forgotten. Consider the following roles improvement plays:
Turning Rough Ideas into Masterpieces
A first draft of a novel, a prototype of a product, or an initial sketch is rarely perfect. Improvement allows creators to polish their work until it reaches excellence.
Keeping Creativity Relevant
Markets, technologies, and tastes change. Improvement ensures creative works evolve to meet current needs.
Driving Continuous Learning
Improvement fosters humility and curiosity, encouraging creators to keep questioning, experimenting, and adapting.
Building Resilience
Creative improvement often comes after trial and error. Each iteration strengthens persistence and problem-solving skills.
Historical Examples of Improvement in Creativity
Thomas Edison and the Light Bulb
Edison did not invent the concept of the light bulb, but through relentless improvement — testing over a thousand materials for the filament — he created a reliable, commercially viable product.
Leonardo da Vinci’s Sketches
Leonardo constantly revisited and refined his sketches, improving techniques in anatomy, engineering, and art that were far ahead of his time.
Toyota’s Kaizen Philosophy
In business, Toyota popularized Kaizen, a Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement. This approach transformed automobile manufacturing and has since spread to industries worldwide.
Software Development
The tech industry thrives on improvement: operating systems, apps, and devices are continually updated, patched, and enhanced to meet user expectations.
Benefits of Improvement in Creativity
Quality Enhancement
Improvement transforms good work into excellent work, raising standards.
Sustainability
Through improvement, ideas, businesses, and innovations remain relevant and adaptable.
Efficiency
Creative improvement often reduces waste, cost, or complexity while increasing effectiveness.
Competitiveness
Constant improvement ensures individuals and organizations stay ahead in competitive environments.
Fulfillment
Improvement provides satisfaction in knowing that progress, however small, is being made consistently.
Challenges of Improvement
Perfectionism
Excessive focus on improvement may trap creators in endless refinement, delaying release or progress.
Resistance to Change
Individuals or organizations may prefer the comfort of the familiar, resisting necessary improvements.
Resource Constraints
Improvement often requires time, money, or effort, which may be limited.
Fear of Failure
Some avoid improvement attempts, fearing mistakes or setbacks in the process.
Strategies for Creative Improvement
Adopt a Growth Mindset
Believe that every idea, skill, or project can be improved through effort and learning.
Seek Feedback
External perspectives reveal blind spots and inspire better versions.
Use Iteration
Approach improvement as a series of small, continuous steps rather than one giant leap.
Measure Progress
Establish benchmarks or indicators to track improvement over time.
Balance Perfection with Progress
Know when improvement adds value and when it risks delaying action unnecessarily.
Improvement Across Fields of Creativity
In the Arts: Painters refine techniques, writers revise drafts, and musicians rehearse endlessly — all forms of improvement leading to mastery.
In Science: Hypotheses are tested, refined, and improved until they withstand scrutiny.
In Business: Products are updated based on customer feedback, improving usability and satisfaction.
In Technology: Iterative updates ensure devices and applications evolve with user needs.
In Personal Growth: Individuals improve habits, skills, and character traits through intentional effort.
