There are strong indications that the top military personnel might be secretly planning with some other aggrieved politicians to overthrow this government following the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians everyday.

Recently, Nigerians including this writer read it online that Army has arrested 16 soldiers over the allegation of planning to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Director of Defence information, Tukur Gusau has debunked the news story of planning to topple the government of the said President Tinubu as false, and it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

We all know that many rumours are false, some can be based on partial truth. For me, presidency should implement mass surveillance on its top military personnel to prevent future coup in Nigeria. The question to ask is this: Do we really need military coup in Nigeria now? I will say NO.

I want to say this without mincing words that anyone among the Nigerian top military personnel who is secretly planning or thinking of taking us back by staging a coup in Nigeria to topple this government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be caught red- handed and charged with treason. Another question to ask is this: Can a coup rumour turn out to be true? Yes. This is the reason why the presidency should begin to monitor its high-ranking military personnel and some other aggrieved politicians. Nigerians are publicly complaining of hunger and insecurity to the presidency on a daily basis, but no positive response till date. If an average Nigerian writes an article out of anger and hunger to express his feelings to the government that doesn’t care about his welfare, the authorities will threaten the said Nigerian with arrest and prosecution.

The Nigerian Army should continue with its fight against bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorizing this nation. Any soldier who wishes to rule us is expected to go and retire and join politics. Nigeria is not a Burkina Faso where Military personnel can easily take over government.

President Bola Tinubu should emulate former president Olusegun Obasanjo by retiring some Military Generals who may think of planning to overthrow his government. This coup rumour is expected to serve as a serious warning to President Tinubu to change his tactics with Nigerians. The comments made by Nigerians as regards this ongoing coup rumour online are not favourable to the Federal Government of Nigeria. I took my time to read all the comments made by Nigerians online and I was not happy when some were calling for coup. Let’s speak against military coup in Nigeria.

Mumin writes from Ibadan. He can be reached via jimomumin@yahoo.com.