TETFund uncovers plot to malign its leadership

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said it has uncovered new plots by certain individuals and groups to malign the leadership of the Fund and disrupt its activities over the firm determination not to succumb to frivolous requests which are grossly in violation of the Agency’s mandate.

Acting Director, Public Affairs, TETFund, Abdulmumin Oniyangi in a statement on Friday in Abuja, urged stakeholders and the general to ignore any such campaign of calumny against the leadership of the Fund.

He alleged that these individuals and groups who seek all forms of unholy sponsorship, support and patronage from the Fund have in continuation of their campaign of calumny resorted to carrying out demonstrations and writing frivolous petitions against the Executive Secretary, over his continued stand not to compromise his office.

“While the schemes of these individuals and groups are not unexpected, as they have become almost traditional, it is important to call the attention of our esteemed stakeholders and the general to avoid attendant distractions that may arise.

“The Management of TETFund is cognizant of the increasing confidence being reposed on the Fund by critical stakeholders and indeed the general public, as a result of the impactful reforms introduced in the past year to enhance greater efficiency and quality service delivery; and would not under any circumstance betray the public trust,” Oniyangi said.

He said the Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono and his team would continue to focus on the needs of the Fund’s Beneficiary Institutions, classified under the TETFund Establishment Act of 2011 as Public Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, as well as another specific mandate of the Agency.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to reassure our stakeholders and the general public that TETFund is being run with a deep sense of responsibility.

“The Executive Secretary remains committed to providing quality, accountable and exemplary leadership and will not be distracted in any way whatsoever, by any mischievous plot,” he said.

