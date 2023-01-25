11 UNILORIN dons listed among top authors, 10 others on ‘Top Scientists’ list

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has disclosed that 11 of its academic staff have been listed among 500 top authors in the last three years from across Nigeria.

This was stated in the university’s weekly bulletin with an additional report identifying 10 foremost UNILORIN scientists whose research findings have continuously dominated the academia.

It stated that the copy of the list of the highly rated authors was compiled by Elsevier, a globally renowned academic publishing giant.

“It showed that 11 distinguished UNILORIN academics from across various departments proved their mettle through high grade publications between 2019 and 2022.

“The breakdown of the report, which was released on December 24, 2022, equally showed that the University of Ilorin accounted for 2.2 percent of the listed publications among over 170 public and private universities operating in Nigeria.”

It explained that leading the pack of these outstanding academic giants is Dr Adewale Adeniyi as the 2021 UNILORIN Researcher of the Year, who posted the highest number of publications, as 135 of his scholarly outputs were listed with the 2,251 citations.

Reacting to the development, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Wahab Egbewole SAN, welcomed the latest feat attained by the lecturers.

He stated that it was a mark of the quality services available at the institution that reflected in the report.

Egbewole reminded all the academic staff of the university of the need to prioritise research and publication of their findings, saying that publication remains one of the critical factors on which the quality of an academic is based.

