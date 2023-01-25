Fuel scarcity, naira redesign: Tinubu shedding crocodile tears – Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has criticized the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the federal government for “his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”

According to a statement by the campaign spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in response to Tinubu’s remarks during his campaign rally in Abeokuta on Wednesday, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization

finds it pathetic that Tinubu is seeking a face-saving measure ahead of his “shattering electoral defeat by shedding crocodile tears and claiming that the redesigning of the naira notes and the fuel crisis under the APC administration, which he has reportedly been corruptly benefitting, were plots to scuttle the 2023 general elections.”

Tinubu told his supporters: “You’re hoarding fuel and the naira. Still, we will vote, and we will win this election.

“Whether you change the ink of the naira or spend money till you are in debt, things won’t turn out as you hope, we are the ones who will win the election, and our opponents will fail.”

The statement noted that it is unfortunate that Tinubu is trying to hoodwink Nigerians by seeking to pardon himself and blame others in the Buhari led-APC administration for the biting fuel scarcity in the country, alleging that the APC flag bearer “is known to be behind the insensitive and anti-people policies that have brought so much calamity to our country including the current persistent fuel scarcity.”

The primary opposition party campaign accused Tinubu of pretending to care for the pains Nigerians are passing through “just because it was beginning to affect his political life ambition.”

The statement added: “Of course, only politicians who have consistently won elections by relying on bullion vans have become troubled over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy to redesign the naira.

“More reprehensible is that a few months to the end of the Buhari government, Asiwaju Tinubu is now struggling to distance himself from an administration that he told the world that he brought into office just because he wants to fool Nigerians and take their votes.

“How can Asiwaju Tinubu accuse an administration he had been a part of since 2015 of trying to sabotage the 2023 elections, except he is making revelations to Nigerians about their plans?

“It is imperative to state that Nigerians, who are prepared to trek distances to cast their votes, are the patriots who have been at the butt of pains which the government Asiwaju Tinubu installed has imposed on them.





“Asiwaju Tinubu ought to know that Nigerians can see through his antics and beguilements and that his diversionary theatrics on fuel and new naira notes cannot sway Nigerians at this moment.

“In any case, from the songs of lamentation of Asiwaju Tinubu, it is clear that his Presidential life ambition has collapsed.

“Our campaign, therefore, counsels him to withdraw from the race before the Waterloo of his loud defeat by Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

In a separate statement, Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant, Public Communication to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also observed that Tinubu is frustrated by his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will curb vote buying and enhance the credibility of next month’s election.

The statement recalled that on the eve of the 2019 Presidential election, two cash-laden bullion vans were pictured entering Tinubu’s premises on 26 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi. Several petitions were written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but nothing was done.

It noted that also frustrated by President Buhari’s “unwillingness to attend some of his insipid rallies,” Tinubu launched an attack against the President, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum.

The statement added: “It is funny that Tinubu is just commenting on the fuel scarcity, which started in different parts of the country as far back as February 2022. “In Lagos, where Tinubu claims to be the landlord, the state has witnessed fuel queues since last November. It is dubious of Tinubu to try to extricate himself from his party’s failures because elections are 30 days away.

“Like his previous colorless rallies, the discombobulated APC candidate vowed that his supporters would use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to ‘chase them out of power next month.’

“Tinubu urgently needs to be on medication since he has forgotten that his party is currently in office. How can the APC defeat the APC?

“Besides, the so-called Lagos godfather, who says he will remove petrol subsidy on his first day in office if he wins, told the people of Ogun State that he will push the price below N200 per litre. He has not even read his manifesto.

“Tinubu’s paranoia is getting the best of him. He has gone from attacking the leader of his party to Igbos and northerners because he believes they are not supporting his failed Presidential ambition.

“For a man who claimed to have single-handedly made Buhari President, it is funny that he is now running from pillar to post to save what is left of his failed campaign.”

“Having seen his imminent defeat at the polls, he is already using the fuel scarcity and naira redesign as excuses. Tinubu should throw in the towel or prepare to be disgraced on February 25, 2023. A word is enough for the wise,” the statement added.