Those Threatening Me Will Never Win”- Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that those threatening to deal with him when they win the 2023 presidential election will never win.

He described the 3threats as laughable, saying they would not have such an opportunity to carry out their sinister scheme.

He explained that his political crime against such people was his insistence on the practice of equity, fairness, and justice within the party, which they considered too harsh a demand to satisfy.

Then the governor made the prayer at Community Secondary School 1 in Mogho Town, the venue of the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Gokana Local Government Area.

Wike said, “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. You’ve not won; you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you?

He insisted that he is a strong proponent of equity, fairness, and justice because it is the best way to foster inclusivity in PDP.

He pointed to the evil of denying other equal stakeholders due rights that would give them a sense of belonging, wherein the unity of purpose matters within the party.

“All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, and they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it”, Wike said, charging Gokana people to be proud of their nativity and being citizens of Rivers State.

According to him, no person could ever intimidate the State because it would never play second fiddle in Nigeria.

The governor also advised Gokana people to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), which would be used to punish haters of Rivers State.

He said the 2023 election would be about the use of the PVCs, which is the people’s power, and it would not be like what was experienced in 2019, where officers of the Nigerian Army and police were used to intimidate voters.

Wike explained that a brother and a friend is one who cater for the welfare of the people and improved their living conditions. He was a better brother to Gokana people than their son, Victor Giadom, who, as a Commissioner for Works, refused to construct roads in Gokana.

Wike revealed that several roads had been constructed by his administration in Gokana, together with the bridge connecting K-Dere to Bolo Town ongoing.

In his speech, Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara asserted that the party would win the election in the State. Still, there is a need for the winning to be very convincing.

Fubara assured that when elected, his administration would continue in the performance footstep set by the Wike administration.

Specifically, Fubara said he would do everything possible to sustain the security of life and property and provide more road and educational infrastructure.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (right) and Rivers PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara (left), waving to cheering crowd at Community Secondary School 1 in Mogho Town, during PDP campaign flag-off rally in Gokana Local Government Area on Wednesday