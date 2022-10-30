Terror alert: Operation stop-and-search begins at NASS on Monday

Lawmakers advised to use presidential gate for passage

By Jacob Segun Olátúnjí - Abuja
The last may not have been heard over the security advisory in the country, especially the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja issued last week by the embassies of the United States of America and the United Kingdom respectively as the Management of the National Assembly at the weekend announced that new strict security arrangements would commence on Monday.

According to the NASS Security Management Committee, the new measure would commence with “a stop and search policy” with the complex being a vulnerable target for insurgent attacks.

In a memo signed by the Director, Administrative, Dr. Tahir Sani, the committee resolved to adopt several proactive measures in the short and long terms.

According to the memo, “one of such measures is the directive to security agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms Department to ensure that effective Monday, October 31, 2022, all vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched.

“This entails that the drivers of the vehicles shall by themselves open the booths of their cars and submit their vehicles to comprehensive checks.

“Honourable members and distinguished senators are by this notice advised to use the presidential gate unless they are willing to submit themselves to this stop-and-search policy.

“While regretting the inconvenience that this policy may cause to our visitors, staff, honourable members and distinguished senators, it is important to state that this measure is due to the exigent demands of our security challenges.”


Recall that the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Bulgaria, Finland and Germany in Abuja have raised similar alerts following that of the US and UK.

Also, the giant construction company Julius Berger closed down it operations in Abuja while the multi-million naira Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja had also closed down operations.

However, the heads of the nation’s security forces allayed the fears of the members of the public over the alleged security threat, assuring that Abuja was safe and that there was no cause for concern.

