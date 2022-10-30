Oba of Benin inducts 8 new Dukes

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II has inducted eight Enigie (Dukes) to oversee some villages in Edo State on his behalf.

The Dukes are the first set of hereditary titles of Enigie that have been inducted since the past six years when the Oba ascended the throne of his forebears.

With the development, HRH. Akenzua Ileruhnuwa is to preside over Oghobaghase village, while HRH. Imadonmwinyi Ogbemudia takes charge of Obagie N’Evbuosa village both in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

HRH. Uwaifiokun Festus Ogbo assumes duty as Enogie of Ugha village; HRH Eguagie Ogieayevbona was appointed Enogie of Ike-N’isi village, while HRH. Owie Osamudiamien Terry takes charge of Evboeren N’erua village, all in the Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

Others are HRH. Igbinidu Iduorobo Ernest, for Uwan Esegie village and HRH. Enogie Alfred Erhauyi Osagie as Enogie of Oye-Iyanomo village, both in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State, while HRH. Enogie Izevbokun Lucky Obaisiagbon presides over Evbovbioba/Evboekhae village in Oredo Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing the dukes, the Benin monarch warned the inductees against the indiscriminate sale of communal land in their various domains, adding that he would not hesitate to sanction any of them that involves in nefarious activities.

“Why will we sell communal land indiscriminately? You didn’t advise investors and developers to provide basic amenities, including schools and other amenities that will give comfort to residents in your area. All you are interested in is selling land, using the proceeds to purchase expensive vehicles and start bragging.

“Anyone that is involved in such an act henceforth, I will personally remove him from the position. Things are changing for good in Benin Kingdom. As Dukes, you should be well-behaved. Behave responsibly both in principle and practice. Everything that has been said here must not change. Everyone has to abide by it,” Oba Ewuare II said.

During the Ekponmwenabo (Thanksgiving) ― outdoor Ceremony at Ugha-Ozolua in Oba’s palace, the Enigie took turns to pay tribute to the great Benin throne, sang and dancing with their families, chiefs, friends and well-wishers.

