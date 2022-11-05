Terror alert: Group pleads with US Embassy

A group of patriotic Nigerians popularly known as the Citizens Stability Forum (CSF) has called on the United States of America (USA) to share any security situation with the Federal Government instead of making it public.

The group made the call in a statement issued, signed, and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, JIgawa state capital by the lead convener of CSF comrade Mukhtar Lawal, who said making it public may give the perforators to be alerted and possibly escape.

According to the statement, it is very unfortunate that the US Embassy went to the public with such intelligence information that is contrary to the two independent sobriety agreements of the countries.

The statement maintained that such information and warning should only be shared with the Nigerian government.

The group further called on the federal government of Nigeria to have a serious discussion and resist defeats of such embracing and scaring the public by unconfirmed terror alerts directed to citizens of the nation.

“This is a deliberate attempt for creating widespread speculation, panic, and creating undue anxiety among Nigerians and its residents which are very unfortunate.”

“While slot of damages has been done, it’s imperative for Nigerians and Nigeria government to draw the attention of the US government to the need to respect security protocols on intelligence sharing in this country.

“The US should be reminded that such public move of terror announcement in addition to withholding security intelligence sharing with Nigerian government will only embolden terrorist and worsen the lives of citizens”, it said.

The statement then called on the US embassy to handle such intelligence in a more constructive and productive approach by engaging and sharing the information with relevant security authorities and officials.

