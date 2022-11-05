Gov Ugwuanyi inaugurates renovated NUJ Press Centre in Enugu

The Enugu State Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ 2022 Press Week ended with serious reverberations across the state.

The Press Week which commenced on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with a Thanksgiving Mass at the Blessed Sacrament Parish Independence Layout Enugu, featured charity homes visitation, free medical screening cum energy impartations, health lecture, and lecture on the journalists and politicians: friends or foe, culminated in a grand finale held on two venues.

Earlier, the renovated Press Centre building was unveiled by the state governor, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In a bid to ensure a conducive working environment for journalists in the state, the Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has announced additional interventions to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Enugu press centre

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made this known on Friday at the NUJ press centre during the official inauguration of the facility renamed after him.

Speaking on the project, the state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji disclosed that the government’s intervention was a sequel to his visit to the centre which was hitherto in a deplorable condition.

Engr. Nnaji, however, described the project as phase one.

In a remark, the chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Enugu State, comrade Sam Udekwe commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the unprecedented intervention adding that it is indeed a dream come true.

Udekwe who further described Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a jinx breaker and promise keeper noted that his imprints in the centre will remain indelible in the history of the journalism profession in Enugu State in particular and the country.

It was gathered that the remodelling of the NUJ Enugu Press Centre by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s led administration is the first intervention in the facility in the last 30 years.

The event later shifted to the upbeat De Dome Event Centre New Haven Enugu where the NUJ held it’s the award ceremony.

The awardees included Governor Ugwuanyi, who bagged two awards for Peace and Most Media friendly Governor in Nigeria.

Others include Prof Humphrey Nwosu, Prof Ibeawuchi Izuchukwu Innocent, and the late Sir Akanu Ibiam.

The event which was chaired by The Hon Nwabueze Ugwu was attended by the creme de la of the Enugu high society as well great pressmen such as Sir Raphael Igwa, former National President of the NUJ as well the current NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, among others.

Hon Ugwu extolled the journalists for their efforts in building and nurturing our democracy even as he enjoined them on more work to ensure that 2023 will be a turning point in the nation’s democracy.

Ugwu who was an aspirant in the PDP guber elections eulogized Gov Ugwuanyi in his efforts at delivering good governance.

The event later relocated to the hall of the NUJ where a gala note was put in place to soothe the nerves of the journalists and their friends with a lot of caterwauling and eatery, spicing a live band rendition that soared through the night.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gov Ugwuanyi inaugurates renovated NUJ Press Centre in Enugu