Kogi central PDP senatorial candidate, condoles the Adelekes over loss of their son

The Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), for Kogi central senatorial district, Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan, has consoled the Davidos family over the demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

In a condolence message personally signed by Akpoti Uduaghan, said it’s unfortunate that the boy died at this particular time.

She said that their hearts went out to them during this trying period and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

The statement read in part “Dear David and Chioma, We know you shouted at death as it could hear you. We know you asked God a thousand whys.

“Yet, between the anger and heartbreak is a reality, your little boy, our little boy Ifeanyi, is gone.

“For the irony of your loss is another’s reunion, Ifeanyi is with your dear mom. We mourn with you.

“We cry with you, And mostly, we pray for you. So, let your tears wash your pain, And, Let time be your gain. Our deepest sympathy.

