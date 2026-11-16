Your mouth will not kill you

“Seun, dial wanwantu.” It is trending. I once cited a chilling story in T.A.A. Ladele’s classic Yoruba novel, Ìgbì Ayé Ń Yí. It is the story of a street man, Iwofa Alaba, who wanders into the forest and spots a human skeleton (Akúújù) perched on a kola nut tree and greets it. The skeleton replies, warning him: “Iwofa Alaba, it is your mouth that will kill you.”

It is the bird’s mouth that kills the bird (Ẹnu ẹyẹ ní ńpa ẹyẹ). Forest pigeon, òrófó, hatches six chicks and boasts loudly that its house is bursting at the seams. Shocked and excited by what he has just heard, Iwofa Alaba rushes to inform the king and villagers of the miracle. Because king and courtier won’t believe him, the tale bearer seals his own fate by staking his life on the claim. “Kill me if it is not true. The skeleton can speak, and will speak”, he insists.

King and townspeople gather at the tree; Iwofa opens his mouth and greets his friend, the skeleton, but his friend refuses to utter a word. Again and again he calls to skeleton but the one who warned Iwofa will not move its lips to save him.

Iwofa Alaba is executed exactly as the skeleton predicted. Then the lips of the skeleton moved: “I warned him not to let his mouth kill him.”

Words kill; they also save. When left unspoken, they cannot bring one to trial; it is the ones spoken that sit in court.

There is a sermon here for politicians and their zealots.

On Channels Television’s Politics Today recently, an APC campaign spokesman, Alwan Hassan, boasts about his government’s provision of an emergency telephone line for Nigerians in distress.

It is unprecedented, Hassan says: “Let me tell you something that you don’t know: take your phone and call 112. Nobody knows about this; we used to hear it in America: 911. Welcome to Nigeria and thanks to APC government.”

The APC patriot tells the programme’s anchor, Seun Okinbaloye: “Seun, call 112. Now put it on speaker, and they’ll ask you what your emergency is…”

Seun dials.

“Not ringing just yet,” he reports.

“It will ring. It will ring, and they will pick,” Hassan assures him.

Seun tries again, but the number refuses to reward the confidence of its advocate; it is deaf and dumb just like Iwofa Alaba’s skeleton.

This number is not working,” Seun declares.

Hassan suggests that Seun’s network may be to blame.

Seun tests that explanation by calling another number. It rings. He returns to 112. The emergency line will not respond to Hassan’s live television emergency.

It was painfully embarrassing. Unsealed lips are gateways to disaster. I know people who have dialled 112 before, they said it works. So why did that miracle number give this APC patriot the Iwofa Alaba treatment? Why?

It can be dangerous to beat the chest for the Nigerian state. “Give thy thoughts no tongue,” Polonius counsels his son, Laertes, in Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

You stay out of trouble if you keep your immediate impulses to yourself.

Zealotry is intense fanaticism. With zealots, passion overrides prudence. I read that in Hassan, the APC party man who wanted to use his party’s Akuuju to shine but got destroyed in the process. It was this same Hassan who sensationally claimed on another TV channel that ministers paid billions to secure their positions. Who collected those billions? Must Hassan talk? If a child said that in our house, my mother would squeeze the child’s mouth and ears and ram it in that it is not every cloth one washes that one dries in the sun. One does not say everything one knows. Even if you know everything, you do not utter everything. We teach this in every home in Yorubaland; it is called the art of selective exposure and strategic privacy. It is wisdom without copyright.

The tongue is the border of the mouth. Just as the talking skeleton warned Iwofa Alaba, the uncontrolled mouth will soon pronounce its owner’s ‘death’ sentence.

The damage has been done. The king’s town crier was out last week with the royal verdict: Hassan no longer speaks for the President and his campaign. The skeleton was right.

When great shame fells the giant, it gives lesser ones the licence to climb onto his back. Hassan’s “112” has become “wanwantu” in memes, and the joke shows no sign of tiring.

Alwan Hassan is bold, lucid and loyal but his tongue conspired with the enemy to take his seat.

May my mouth not kill me.