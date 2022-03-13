Teriba gets ready for US tour

Famous gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, otherwise known as Atorise has said he’s getting ready for his 2022 tour of the United States that will see him visit about 21 cities across the country to rekindle his love and physical connection with his fans.

Teriba who lamented the outbreak of COVID-19, added that he was sad he could not make the tour last year due to the pandemic that rocked the world, insisting that the tour could not have come at a better time now that travelling restrictions have been lifted.

The tour, according to him kicks off in May as he headlines events in Houston, TX to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Teriba will later proceed to the Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival in New York in June. The Summer 2022 African Pop-Up Festival is one of several annual festivals including the African Restaurant Week “Food & Music” Festival produced by Akin Akinsanya in celebration of African music, food and culture across America.

Speaking on the tour Teriba said “This tour is a great way to rejoice as the world begins to open up again after the global pandemic. I can’t wait to see all of my fans throughout America.”

Teriba also hinted that will join other international gospel artistes to perform at the International Cultural & Music Convention – ICMC night at the ICCS SUMMIT in Washington DC between the August 26 to 28 hosted by All Christian Network.

