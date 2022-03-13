RMD bags entertainment icon award as INL Honours 31 eminent Nigerians

It was a big day for dignitaries across Nigeria when the Independent Newspapers Limited (INL), publishers of Daily and weekend Independent decorated ace actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, as the Entertainment Icon of 2021 alongside other eminent Nigerians and corporate bodies at its annual award ceremony.

The ceremony, with the theme, “Celebrating Trailblazers”, was held at the Convention Centre of the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, featuring eminent Nigerians and corporate citizens who have distinguished themselves as leaders and true servants of the people in their various fields.

Some of the awardees include, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu (CON), chairman of BUA Group, recognised as the 2021 Personality of the Year, not only for his efforts in job creation and economic development within the period, but also for his various interventions through his Abdul Samad Rabiu (ASR) initiative, through which he has contributed to the development of critical social infrastructure, particularly health and education, across the country.

Rabiu was honoured in that category with Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Moni Pulo (Petroleum Development) Limited. Also, the trio of Elder statesmen, Chief E.K. Clark; Dr. Ernest Ndukwe (OFR), Chairman of MTN Nigeria Plc, and Prince Arthur Eze, Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, were bestowed with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Awards for what they had done for humanity over the years.

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, was honoured with the 2021 Minister of the Year Award, along with Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger-Delta; while Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, was recognised as the 2021 Lawmaker of the Year (House of Representatives), while the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wamako, received the 2021 Lawmaker of the Year (Senate) award. Also, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was recognised as the 2021 Lawmaker of the Year (Lagos).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gowon tasks FG Gowon tasks FG