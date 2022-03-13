Nosakshare Styles releases ‘911’, tells fans to expect more

Following the success of his single “In Town” featuring Haaj Silver, US-based Nigerian artiste and model, Nosakhare Ologbosere, popularly known as Nosakhare Styles has released his another single entitled “911”

According to him,the song which was produced by Smoothkiss was released as a result of the success his previous song recorded song. He said that the outcome of the song “In Town”, proved to him just how much he was loved and the support he received from friends, fans and family made him decide to release another one which he titled “911”

“I was overwhelmed by the massive love and support I got from the release of my first single, “In Town”.

Just looking at the stats, I was convinced that this path was made for me, and that’s why I’m releasing this song in appreciation of the support I’m getting from all over. I don’t take it for granted, “he added.

The music star also said that he looks forward to positive comments and reactions and feedback from his fans and supporters regarding the new song.

While speaking further about his career and how effectively he has handled his business, he attributed his success to hard work and creativity, saying that in order to succeed in life, one shoild not give up until one has have achieved his dreams and goals.

“Over the years, I’ve come to realise that in order for one to be successful at what you do, hard work and creativity should be your watchword. Many young people are distracted by many things, but once you’re focused on achieving your goals and making your dreams come true, success is definitely bound to happen”, he enthused

