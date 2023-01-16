TECNO announces new PHANTOM-X2 offering

SMARTPHONE brand, TECNO, has announced the launch of its highly-anticipated PHANTOM-X2 to the delight of its global patrons.

The latest offering is one of the two exciting product releases at TECNO’s double-header event in the United Arab Emirates, recently. The other was the MEGABOOK S1 laptop.

The company, in a release issued by its Public Relations firm in Nigeria, Teksight Edge, described the launch as providing the smart-phone brand the opportunity to showcase to its teeming customers some of its cutting-edge technology, while also providing the platform for such customers to learn more about the features and capabilities of those products.

“The PHANTOM X2 is designed to be a game-changer in the smart-phone industry, especially with its range of impressive features that make it a top choice for fashion enthusiasts, v-loggers, and content creators, desirous of a high-quality, feature-packed smart-phone.

“With this device, you would not need to walk around with a digital camera as the new PHANTOM X2 meets that need for you,” the company added.

The smart-phone brand has also announced a consumer promotion that would enable customers, pre-ordering the new offering before January 20, this year, win different prizes.

