Why we named Terra Seasoning Cube ‘Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year’ —AIPM

ALLIED Integrated Promotions Management (AIPM), organisers of the recently-held National Quality Conference, Exhibition and Awards, has stated that the decision to award Terra Seasoning Cube, from the stable of TGI Group, the Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year, was informed by the value the seasoning cube adds to cooking.

According to the organisation, Terra Seasoning Cube was chosen after a competitive public poll it conducted among seasoning consumers across Nigeria, who overwhelmingly identified the brand’s taste, aroma and flavour, as some of the attributes that place it above other brands in the segment.

The Group Executive Director –TGI (Tropical General Investments), Deepanjan Roy, described the recognition as a testimony to the high quality of products associated with the company, which has endeared it to the Nigerian consumers.

He noted that the award has validated the company’s resolve to ensure that Terra Seasoning Cube continues to be admired for its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour.

“We are truly humbled by this award. For us at TGI Group, it is a privilege not just to maintain the quality that has made Terra Seasoning Cube the number one choice of consumers in 2022, but to work harder to ensure we maintain the quality and standard that would continually make the brand the first choice of consumers,” he added.

Group Chief Marketing Officer, TGI, Probal Bhattacharya, said the award would further motivate the organisation’s drive for excellence.

