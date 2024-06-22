The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State urged its supporters to tread with caution and avoid overheating the system over Governor Agbu Kefas’ recent appointments.

The party made this appeal against the backdrop of criticisms over the recycling of old politicians by Governor Kefas to serve as aides and board members.

Journalists, in their recent reports, highlighted how a party chieftain in the state, Hassan Kona, expressed disappointment over the appointments, noting that “Taraba at this time needed committed, highly resourceful youths, not a recycling of old and ‘bemused’ politicians, most of whom did nothing tangible in the state when they had the opportunity.”

In an interview with journalists in Jalingo, the spokesperson of the party in the state, Andetarang Irammae, called for calm and assured party loyalists that the party and the administration of Kefas were sensitive to their concerns.

“The party allayed the fears in some quarters about those who worked for the success of the party being abandoned and not getting the recognition they deserved for contributing to the electoral successes of the governor in the 2023 elections,” Andetarang noted.

He said, “In as much as Kona is entitled to his opinion over the governor’s appointment as a loyal party man, there is no point in heating the polity as power comes from God.

“Like any other loyal party man who expected to be rewarded after working hard to ensure the success of the party, Kona expected his name to be on the list, and the party feels there is nothing wrong with that.

“Perhaps he anticipated that his name would be on the list, and when he realized that his name was not on the list, to him, that was the best way to express his disenchantment.

“But he should know the party in the state has a membership of almost a million people, and you don’t expect everyone to be appointed into political positions at the same time.

It has to be this one today and another person tomorrow. I wish to appeal that people like him should remain calm and be supportive of the government.

“The governor has the prerogative right to appoint whosoever he wishes. All the appointees are members of our party and are persons with great pedigree in politics and governance, and they are expected to bring their wealth of experience for the good governance and development of the state,” he expressed.

The PDP spokesperson said there is an interface between the party leadership and officials of government to address the genuine concerns of party faithful and called for patience by members.

While congratulating the new appointees, Andetaran charged them to be loyal, fair, and just in the discharge of their duties.

The party also commended the governor for his proactive commitment towards securing the state, as seen in the drastic reduction in the rates of banditry attacks.

“The party notes particularly the gradual return of IDPs to their farmsteads in parts of Takum, Ussa, and Yantu special development area and the decisive action that the governor took to arrest the leader of the criminal gang that killed six people in Maihula, Bali local government area.

“I wish to also disclose here that the party is ready to organize free and fair Congresses at all levels that everyone would be happy with. The Congress which was earlier scheduled to commence last week was readjusted for two weeks due to Ramadan so that those who travel for pilgrimage to Mecca will not be denied the privilege to participate.

“The party then urged the people of the state to continue praying for the success of Governor Kefas’ administration.”