A former Bauchi State Governor, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu has commended Governor Dauda Lawal for initiating various road projects in Zamfara State.

Muazu who was also a former National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) spoke when he commissioned two major township roads in Gusau, the state capital.

ALSO READ: Zamfara govt launches major overhaul of Yariman Bakura hospital

A statement on Saturday by the Zamfara Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the commissioned township roads are Freedom Square – Nasiha Chemist Junction, Freedom Square – Government House – Lalan – Gada Biyu.

The statement quoted Lawal as saying that, for the first time in 28 years since Zamfara State was created, Gusau has begun to look like “a proper state capital.”

The Governor said, “I wish to start by welcoming our august visitor and special guest of honour to this occasion. This is no other person than His Excellency, Ahmad Adamu Mu’azu, a former Governor of Bauchi State and the former National Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party. Your records as a trailblazer as Bauchi State Governor and (PDP) Chairman are still unbeaten and have remained a source of inspiration for upcoming leaders.

“Indeed, we cannot thank Almighty Allah enough for the gift of life and for the opportunity to continue to unveil project after project, not only as a developmental pedestal of our state but as a mark of fulfilment of our promise to the people of Zamfara State during electioneering campaigns. I want to reiterate my commitment to the service of my dear state at all times.

“To the glory of Almighty Allah, these are some of the township roads constructed by my administration from when we took office.

“What we are about to commission today is the second in a series of many. By the time we finish our plans for the urban renewal programme, all of us will be proud to call Gusau our state capital. Similarly, we will improve on all infrastructure across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.”

Earlier, Mua’az, expressed delight at the projects initiated by Governor Lawal, describing him as a prudent and result-oriented leader.

Mu’azu said, “today, I stand with a lot of pride and gratitude to Allah for the commendable projects that Governor Dauda Lawal has undertaken.

“The remarkable aspect of these roads is that they are of the highest quality by global standards. I can assure you that these are very durable roads.”