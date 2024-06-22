Officials from the Ogun State field office of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) conducted an enforcement exercise on Thursday to address non-compliance with environmental laws by certain companies within its area of operation.

The exercise was carried out in conjunction with a team from the national headquarters.

During the enforcement exercise, the agency sealed the following facilities in Ogun State: Shudasharna Plastics Packaging Nigeria Limited, Industrial Estate, Idiroko Road, Ota; Bromley Technology Limited, Ijoko Road, Ota; Hair Prestige Manufacturing Nigeria Limited, Idiroko Road, Ota; Supreme Polyarn Limited, Off Idiroko Road, Sango-Ota; and Hitech Construction Company Limited, Lusada-Agbara Road, Agbara. Others include Fouani Nigeria Limited, Agbara; NBL Doors Limited, Siun, Obafemi-Owode; and New Era Packaging Limited, Siun, Obafemi-Owode.

“These facilities violated environmental laws. We have visited them a number of times to let them know that they are defaulting. But they remained recalcitrant.

Despite several notifications, concerns letters, and abatement notices issued to these facilities to enable them to carry out their operations and activities in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner, some of them have refused to adhere.

We therefore had no option but to seal them for environmental violations,” said Aliu Kehinde, NESREA State Coordinator, Ogun State Field Office.

He encouraged Nigerians to serve as environmental watchdogs by reporting facilities that carry out activities detrimental to the environment.

NESREA, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Environment, is responsible for enforcing environmental laws, guidelines, standards, and regulations in Nigeria.

It prohibits processes and the use of equipment or technology that undermine environmental quality, as well as enforces compliance with provisions of international agreements, protocols, conventions, and treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.