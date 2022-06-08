Taraba PDP guber candidate begs stakeholders for cooperation

The Taraba State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd) on Wednesday appealed to stakeholders of the party to close ranks with him to emerge at the next year’s election.

Agbu made the appeal while interacting with newsmen in Jalingo said, It was time to close ranks and work as one big family for the bigger task ahead and ensure victory for the party.

He noted that his emergence as the candidate of the party in the next year’s general election was by divine arrangement and God will guide him to provide quality leadership for Taraba state if elected.

According to him, “2023 belongs to God and I can not talk of what will happen in 2023. Tomorrow belongs to God and only Him can decide what will happen tomorrow, so for me, work has begun.

“I sincerely want to thank Governor Darius Ishaku, the people of Taraba State, the PDP elders forum, youth and women, delegates and other aspirants who sought the position with me for their show of love and understanding, I want us all to close ranks and work for the victory of the party in 2023.

“PDP is a family and will remain a family. I want to thank those who withdrew or boycotted to create a smooth atmosphere for the party’s peaceful primary election.Your sacrifices and efforts for the good of the party will not be taken for granted.





“It is now time to close ranks and work as one big family for the bigger task ahead. I have no doubt that you will all accord me and the party an equal volume of cooperation and solidarity in the general election so that together, we can make our dear State great,” he appealed.

Agbu while reacting to his alleged imposition on the people as the PDP governorship candidate, said he has been an interested party in the governorship seat for 2023, but only played low when the Governor took a stance that power should go to the northern zone.

He explained that when people from the southern zone were buying forms to contest against the Governor’s stance, he approached the Governor and asked him why he was preventing him from buying forms after which he too bought form.

“There is no law that prevented me then as the PDP State Chairman from buying form to contest an election. So, when there was no agreement as to who in the north should fly the party’s flag, God brought me in. The closing and opening of sales of form was a divine arrangement for me.

“I obtained my form, fill, submitted and got screened with other aspirants at the National Secretariat from other states before the primary election.

“I want to urge my supporters and the people of Taraba to be calm. The PDP will win by the grace of God and it will be in history books that the mandate is for the people. I have my vision for the State and I offer myself just as I am in this leadership responsibility,” Kefas explained.