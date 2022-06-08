Alleged Abandonment: Tambuwal describes student as a serial liar

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has reacted to the statement credited to one of the students of the state currently on scholarship in Russia allegedly being under arrest over unpaid fees and immigration challenges as nothing but lies.

The governor while addressing newsmen at the state government house, on Saturday, alongside the permanent secretary ministry of finance, the state chairman of the scholarship board and the state commissioner for information, Isa Bajini Galadanci, described the student as someone who is being used to tarnish the image of the state.

He challenges that out of over 300 students who are indigenes of the state on sponsored scholarships in different countries abroad, only Usman is seen complaining of either abandonment or not being cared for.

Shedding more light on the issue, a former chairman of Sokoto State Scholarship Board, Hassan Mohammed Rabah, confirmed that Usman Yahaya had a five-year scholarship to study medicine at a Sudan University, from 2014 to 2019. But, after a year in Sudan, Yahaya came up with an application to transfer his studies from Sudan to Russia.

Rabah said, “despite realising that Usman Yahaya had issues with the University in Sudan, the then commissioner of Education went ahead and approve his application with the provision that, it will be at no additional cost to the state government. This is after Usman Yahaya had spent one year in Sudan.

“On getting to Russia, he had to spend one year learning the language, meaning two years already gone. At the end of the five-year scholarship, he started coming up with funny tales.





“At a time, he went and hid in a bunker and came up with stories that, he was sick and will need to undergo two stages of surgeries. His Excellency, Governor Aminu Tambuwal was magnanimous enough and graciously approved money for his ‘treatment’.

“Later, he started sending dubious letters requesting for money, which we later realise were not from his University when we got in touch with the school. A fellow student, who hails from the state confirmed to us that, he saw him (Usman Yahaya), who claimed to be in detention at the University’s sports complex.

“The same guy who is claiming to have issues with the school is according to our findings, married to a Russian woman, whom it was realised he had issues with and is desperately looking for money everywhere, which pushed him to start blackmailing the state government.”

The government has, however, ensured that Usman Yahya, with only one semester remaining in the school, will finish his study and return to the country like his other colleagues.

