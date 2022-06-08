Aken’Ova steps down for Adebayo ahead of SDP presidential primaries

The coast has been cleared for the emergence of Prince Adebayo Adewale, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as its standard flag bearer, following the decision of the only, and female contestant, Dorothy C. Aken’ova, to step down for him in the race for the party’s ticket.

The female aspirant, Dorothy Aken’ova, announced her withdrawal from the race at a press conference in Abuja, emphasising that her decision was after due consultation with her supporters and in obedience to the zoning of the presidency by the party.

The Niger State-born presidential aspirant for the SDP said her decision was because the party had zoned the presidency to the Southwest, a party decision that and as a loyal party member she agrees with the decision and would step down for a qualified aspirant.

“As you all know, before today I was in the race for the presidential ticket, which has now been zoned to the southwest of Nigeria. This has automatically ruled me out of the race.

“As an obedient and a loyal member of the Social Democratic Party, I am declaring before you all that I have stepped down my aspiration.

“I must point out at this moment, that my abiding reasons for seeking the highest office of the land were never about me but to propagate the real change in Nigeria, that will cause a turn around for Nigeria and her citizens.





“I am pleased to inform you, therefore, haven’t been made ineligible, that I have identified a formidable candidate who is eligible for the contest and who also shares the same passions, ideals and aspirations for the social-economic development of Nigeria and her citizens as I do.

“I have decided to throw all my weight behind this credible candidate. He is our amenable and highly esteemed colleague.

“I, therefore, call on everyone here present and those who will be viewing and listening to this press briefing to rally around us to coast to victory together.

“Let me also assure you that this decision was taken in full consultation with my supporters and my constituents. I solicit your continued support as we gallop together to the 2023 general elections. Let us work harder with our new formidable team and the Social Democratic Party not relenting till we reclaim the presidency for the people of Nigeria, under the leadership of Prince Adebayo Adewale,” She stated.

Reacting to the development, the sole presidential aspirant on the platform of SDP, Prince Adebayo Adewale said her action was commendable and demonstrated how organized the SDP was against the continued failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to achieve the same feat in its long negotiation for a consensus candidate.

The screening committee headed by the former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran while its secretary was Mr Demi Melefa concluded that “on that basis (Nigerian Constitution), every single member or aspirant that presented himself qualified because it was basic and simple. But we are an opposition party and we are keen on the process of taking power at a proper time from the ruling party.

