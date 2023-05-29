Taraba state governor, Col. Kefas Agbu has declared that his administration will give premium to security and social amenities to place the state among contending Nigerian states in teams of developers.

Agbu made the declaration on Monday while speaking shortly after swearing-in as governor of Taraba in Jalingo, he noted that tackling insecurity and introducing policies that would attract social amenities for improving the development of the citizens as well as the state, would be the priority of his government.

Agbu also called on the citizens to forget political differences and join hands with his administration to fight the common front of developing Taraba state.

“My administration would focus on ensuring the unity of Tarabans to win the fight against insecurity to attract social amenities. My administration’s target is to place Taraba among the contending Nigerian state in teams of development and the general well-being of the citizens.

“I want all citizens to forget political differences and join us to fight the common front of developing Taraba state” Agbu pledged.

Meanwhile, there was a confusing drama which up till now has not been explained. The drama was, the master of ceremony (MC), called the former governor of the state Darius Ishaku to man the podium for his speech but the former deputy governor, Engr. Haruna Mannu dragged him back to his seat till the event ended without the former governor marking his address.

