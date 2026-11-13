Pakistan: Tragedy as tiger kills teenager during TikTok shoot

A 19-year-old man has been killed by a tiger during a TikTok video shoot at a wildlife breeding farm in Lahore, Pakistan, with police arresting the farm owner and a social media influencer over the incident.

The victim, identified as Talha, was filming content at the facility in Kahna on Wednesday when the female tiger attacked him after being released from its cage for the shoot.

Talha, who worked at the farm, was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to a report by The Sun on Thursday.

His father and brother, Hashim, who also worked at the facility, reportedly witnessed the attack.

Following the incident, police arrested the farm owner, identified as Fayyaz, and social media content creator Norman Hassan, who allegedly requested that the tiger be released from its cage for the video.

Police investigations reportedly revealed that Talha’s injuries were caused by the tigress, contrary to an initial claim allegedly made by Hassan that the victim had been attacked by a dog.

The animal has since been transferred to the Wildlife Department as authorities investigate whether the breeding farm had the necessary licences to keep the tiger.

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Reacting to the incident, police condemned the decision to put human lives at risk for social media entertainment.

“A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life.

“No one can be allowed to put human life at risk in the name of hobby or entertainment.

“The attempt to hide the facts and every aspect of negligence will be investigated,” the police said.

Confirming the arrests, Lahore police stated, “Kahna police have arrested the farm owner and the TikToker.”