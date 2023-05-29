Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated illustrious sons and daughters of the state who were conferred with different categories of national awards by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that among those honoured are former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, former Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, CON and Senator representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, CON, former Minister for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, CON.

They were nominated alongside over three hundred other outstanding patriotic Nigerians.

In his message of felicitation made available to Journalists in Awka, on Monday, by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo thanked the Federal Government and the National Honours Awards Committee for the honour, evidently in recognition of the contributions of these Anambra indigenes, to the development of the nation.

Governor Soludo, on behalf of his family, government and good people of Anambra State joins the families and friends of the recipients to celebrate the joyous occasion and wish them well in all their future undertakings.

