2027: INEC will obey Court order on Atiku’s eligibility — Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has said the Commission will be bound by the court’s decision on whether former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar can contest the 2027 presidential election.

Amupitan stated this on Thursday while speaking at Chatham House in London, in response to a question on whether Atiku would be eligible to stand in the election if he failed to overturn the court judgment affecting the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The INEC chairman said he was constitutionally obligated to obey court orders, particularly decisions of the Supreme Court, regardless of the political implications.

“If he eventually fails, well, I’m obligated under Section 285 of the Constitution of Nigeria to obey every court order, especially if it is from the Supreme Court,” he said.

Amupitan, however, expressed concern about the volume of pending litigation involving the electoral commission as preparations for the 2027 general election gathered pace.

He disclosed that INEC had more than 300 cases pending against it, warning that prolonged litigation could disrupt its preparations and logistical arrangements.

“Some of those issues we have with court cases, over 300 cases hanging on the neck of INEC, and election is just about 66 days away,” he said.

The INEC chairman explained that the commission would not act on information circulating on social media or rely on media reports to determine the implications of court judgments.

According to him, INEC must first obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of any judgment, examine its contents and seek legal advice before taking a decision.

“As of today, I have not received a certified true copy of the judgment of the Federal High Court because we don’t just act on the basis of what is on social media,” he said.

The legal uncertainty surrounding Atiku’s candidacy stems from a judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 5, which nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and all decisions taken under it, including the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

The suit was filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, who challenged the process through which Mark emerged as the party’s national chairman following the resignation of its former leadership in July 2025.

The ADC has said it will challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal, while its lawyer, Kalu Kalu, has argued that the judgment did not expressly invalidate Atiku’s candidacy, and Atiku has vowed to remain in the presidential race despite the court ruling.