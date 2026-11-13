Peter Obi out to divide Nigeria, lawless for snubbing national anthem — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, demonstrated lawlessness and an intention to divide Nigeria by refusing to stand for the national anthem while choosing to stand for an alternative anthem.

Wike made the remarks on Friday during a stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, organised under the banner of the Rainbow Coalition to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

Addressing traditional rulers, community leaders, youths and party faithful, the FCT Minister argued that a leader who disregarded national symbols could not be trusted with the presidency.

He said, “A whole national anthem of a country is being sung. A man who wants to be President of Nigeria would disobey and sit down. And then, not only that, when a different national anthem that is not being used for Nigeria [was sung], he stood up.

“In a way, he does not belong to this country. In a way, he has said he does not belong to this country; that if you give him the president, he would do a different thing that will divide Nigeria.

“A man who does not believe in Nigeria, someone who derives joy in ridiculing the country by disrespecting its symbolic National Anthem must not be allowed to come near the presidency of our country.”

Wike further criticised Obi’s political trajectory and past governance record, alleging that the former Anambra State governor frequently abandoned political parties whenever internal crises arose, rather than staying to resolve them.

He also faulted Obi for not conducting local government elections during his eight-year tenure as governor, describing it as a contradiction of his professed belief in the rule of law.

In addition to targeting Obi, the FCT Minister took aim at the opposition coalition involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Wike questioned their records in public office, specifically citing the state of seaports during Amaechi’s tenure as Minister of Transportation. He also alleged that the administration demolished Government Secondary School, Ogu, without rebuilding it, alongside making unfulfilled promises regarding a 1,000-bed specialist hospital.

Urging the people of Ogu-Bolo to disregard what he termed “big grammar” from opposition politicians on television, Wike maintained that President Tinubu’s administration had delivered tangible dividends of democracy to the area.

He pointed to the construction of the Ogu-Bolo Civic Centre, facilitated through the federal appointment of an indigene, Boma Iyaye, as well as the conduct of local government elections. He urged the people to massively support Tinubu’s re-election, Kingsley Chinda for Governor of Rivers State and all APC candidates seeking National Assembly seats.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Mr Vincent Nemieboka, said the gathering brought together the core leadership structure of the council, including traditional rulers, Community Development Committee (CDC) executives, youth leaders, women’s groups and elders.

According to Nemieboka, the council’s support for the coalition leader was anchored on tangible projects and key political appointments facilitated for indigenes of the area, adding, “Considering the volume of things, projects, and appointments you have implemented in this local government area, we will be glad to welcome you always, support you always, and follow you always.”

Also addressing the gathering, the Amanyanabo of Bolo, King Acheseinimie Frank, corroborated the council chairman’s remarks, pointing to visible infrastructure development across the area executed through the NDDC, including ongoing sand-filling projects, internal road construction within Ogu-Bolo, and the construction and maintenance of the Kira–Ogu-Bolo Road.

The Chairman of the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Lawrence Abeabiari, reaffirmed the traditional institution’s loyalty, pledging that the electorate would deliver votes for all Rainbow Coalition and APC candidates. He also disclosed that the community had named two prominent infrastructure sites after Wike: Wike Road at Enelechi Phase 1 and the Wike Sandfield.

“Your Excellency, go home and sleep. Without doubt, by noon on Jan. 16, 2027, all candidates will be delivered,” he said.

On his part, Prof. Lucky Worika, who spoke on behalf of stakeholders in Ogu-Bolo LGA, commended Wike for his enduring developmental impact and political empowerment of indigenes, while declaring their total support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

According to him, the strategic placement of Boma Iyaye at the NDDC had unlocked 19 major ongoing interventions across the LGA, including the reconstruction of Ogu General Hospital alongside a 70kVA solar power station, the Ele/Opu-ama Link Road, Kira/Bolo Road, internal roads and streetlights in Ogu and Bolo, sand-filling projects, low-cost housing estates, teachers’ quarters, scholarships, free medical missions and youth skills acquisition programmes.

Worika also recalled Wike’s past achievements in the area, including the reconstruction of Government Secondary School (GSS) Ogu, the Kira Bridge, the Ogu/Eteo and Ogu/Wakama Link Roads, a landing jetty in Ele Community, and the elevation of the traditional stools of Ogu and Bolo. He reaffirmed the community’s pledge to support Tinubu’s re-election and Chinda as Governor in 2027.