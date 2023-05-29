Malam Dikko Umar Radda, the Governor of Katsina state has pledged to operate a single treasury account to strengthen accountability and block all loopholes in its finances in the state.

Radda made this pledge during his inaugural address shortly after being sworn in at the Muhammad Dikko stadium in Katsina on Monday.

He said leakages in payrolls, overheads and capital projects would be targeted until his administration can eradicate and ensure that, public finances are managed efficiently.

The Governor also maintained that his administration will conduct a comprehensive staff audit to eliminate ghost workers and ensure that public servants serve the government judiciously.

“We will encourage public servants to come forward as whistleblowers whenever they observe practices that violate due process and the rule of law”, he said.

Radda further revealed that government will try to bring a new approach to governance, “it will be inclusive and diverse focusing on solid policy implementation and delivery”.

“The policy blueprint developed will be a dynamic document that will be consistently revised in line with strategic priorities and the capacity of the state”.

On the insecurity issue, Radda said it would be paramount, as his administration will deploy all available resources to end banditry and criminality across the state.

He added that government will also engage communities in the fight to ensure that security is sustained, assuring those affected that, his administration would do its best to build their lives and focus on their wellbeing.

“For those affected by banditry and insecurity, I assure you that, my administration will do its best to build your lives and focus on your mental well-being and provide special support to women and girls who have endured unimaginable pains”.

To the bandits, the Governor admonished them to abandon their course and reintegrate into society or face the full wrath of the law.





