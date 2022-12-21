Taraba Assembly Speaker resigns

The Speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly, Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini has resigned.

Kunini tendered his resignation letter before the house on Wednesday due to personal reasons.

The letter read, “I write to convey my letter of resignation as the Speaker of Taraba state House of Assembly.

“My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank honourable members for their support and cooperation while I served as the speaker of this honourable house” It read.

Tribune Online reports that the house after the resignation letter was read by the deputy speaker, Hon. Hamman Adama, unanimously nominated the house chief wipe, Hon. Kizito Bonzina, a member representing the Zing state constituency as the new speaker.

The new speaker has been in the house since 2007

It would be recalled that Kunini was elected speaker in December 2019 after the resignation of the former speaker Hon. Abel Peter Dish.

Responding, Bonzina thanked members for finding him worthy of the opportunity to serve as leader of the house.

He explained that members of the house were not having any issues with the resigned speaker, and he promised to work in harmony with all members to ensure the development of Taraba state.

