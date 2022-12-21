Yuletide: FRSC deploys 868 operatives in Bauchi

commences one-month special operations

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Bauchi State Sector Command, Rs. 12.1 in preparation for the ‘2022 Operation Zero tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes (RTC)’ for the yuletide period has commenced patrol on all federal roads across the state deploying a total of 868.

The operatives deployed are made up of 788 regular and special marshals as well as 80 volunteers and Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) just as 15 patrol vans, 8 ambulances, 2 roadside clinics and help areas, 10 tow and recovery vehicles, 2 motorbikes, 5 extricating machines, 4 rider guns, 1000 pieces of alcoholized and breathalyzer and 23 fire extinguishers 6&9 kg placed in the patrol vans and ambulances are to be used.

According to the sector commander, Corps Commander Yusuf Abdullahi, the operation which commenced on 20th December 2022 will run till 15th January 2023.

He stressed that the operation remains unique as the challenges associated with the period will require a high level of professionalism and maximising utilization of all available logistics with adequate support and collaboration from all stakeholders and the general motoring public.

Abdullahi added that the operation will also put into confidence the importance of mass media for wider coverage for effective information dissemination while fleet operators, transport unions and religious leaders will sustain advocacy for RTC reduction during and after the yuletide.

“The command will deploy the following equipment and personnel to ensure free flow of traffic for RTC free Chrismas and New Year festival celebration. The duration is 0600=0600hrs to following days with three shifts daily,” he assured.

He added that “to curtail Humma and Sharon bus constant fire outbreak, effective and functional fire extinguishers have been made available at flash corners across the state.

“Health institutions all over the state have declared their support to the command as all emergency units are well equipped to manage cases of RTC and control fatality.”

Yusuf Abdullahi stressed that “Communication remains vital. All equipment is duly activated, the stable popular free toll no. 122 & 112. The situation room is also activated.”

According to him, “The effective collaboration and synergy that is built among the security agencies in Bauchi state by His Excellency the Executive Governor, Sen.Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed will provide security for operatives and all supporting teams to perform their functions in a safe atmosphere.

“The five routes that linked the state will be under the satellite of the command while the 98 operatives deployed to 15 LGAs will sustain aggressive public enlightenment, rescue and traffic control,” he assured.

