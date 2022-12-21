2023: Nembe chiefs commence campaign for violence-free elections in Bayelsa

In a bid to ensure a violence-free environment during the 2023 general election, traditional heads and chiefs of Nembe Divisional Council of Chiefs (NDCC) in Nembe and Brass Local Government areas of Bayelsa State have cautioned politicians to avoid utterances and actions that may instigate violence.

The traditional heads, who are made up of registered traditional war-canoe chiefs from all Nembe Ethnic extraction within Nembe Se and made up of nine federating units, said that instead of engaging in acts that could threaten the peace of the state, all internal issues and disagreements should be discussed and settled at a roundtable.

The Nembe traditional heads, in a communiqué issued at the end of the Nembe Divisional Council of Chiefs’ meeting at the Nembe City Hall and presided over by the chairman, Chief Nimi Barigha-Amange, the Secretary-General, Chief Theo Kioerigha-Onu and the Public Relations Officer, Alabo Nengi James-Eriworio, it was declared that the era of turmoil and war are over in the Nembe speaking areas of the state.

The communiqué read IN in parts: “Council appealed and urged all first class traditional rulers in Nembe and Brass Local Government areas to regularly meet at least once a year to discuss on Nembe Se common issues. Council also advised its members to remain neutral as far as possible in active politics. However, those who participate in active party politics should do so with decorum and decency expected of Nembe traditional war canoe chiefs.”

They also urged the people of Nembe and Brass Local Government areas to collect and protect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensure that they vote for the candidate of their choice without fear or favour during the 2023 general election.

On the show of ingratitude towards the developmental efforts of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration in Nembe and Brass, the traditional heads castigated those behind the derogatory campaign against the ‘Prosperity Government’, while commending the governor for flagging off the Nembe-Brass road.

They noted that the eventual completion of the road project would lead to rapid development and be of benefit to the people of Nembe Se, Bayelsa State and Nigeria in general.





They also encouraged indigenes of Nembe extraction and people of Bayelsa state to imbibe the habit of appreciating and being thankful to those who have contributed to the land, especially His Eminence Mingi XII, the Amanayabo of Nembe Kingdom.