Tambuwal’s deputy seeks party’s support for gubernatorial ambition

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Honourable Muhammed Manir Dan’Iya, has called on the executive members and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to support his ambition to become the next governor of the State.

The Deputy Governor stated this while declaring his intention to contest in succeeding his current boss, Aminu Tambuwal, at the party secretariat office of the PDP on Wednesday.

He said if elected as the state governor, his administration will not only consolidate the achievements of the incumbent governor but also continue on the same development plan.

He said his ambition to govern the state is out of borne to serve the people of the state and contribute his own quota to the development of the state.

“As you can see I just met with the caucus and leadership of PDP in Sokoto to inform them officially about my intentions to run for the office of the Governor Sokoto State in the 2023 general elections.

“First of all, let me thank Almighty Allah for this day, and also my Mentor, the Governor Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for giving the support, and courage to seek the office. I will ever be grateful to him.





“As I told the caucus and leadership of PDP in Sokoto, I intend to run an all-inclusive government and consolidate the achievement so far recorded by my Boss Rt. Hon.Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from 2015 to date.

“As a team player who works hand in hand with my mentor, I am in a better position to step into his shoes, where I promised if given the mandate, I will sustain all the legacy projects started by my boss, complete them and embark on new ones that our people desired.

“Also, I will focus on education, health, agriculture, youth empowerment, economy, security, and of course run a welfare-oriented government.

“My priority will be on new modern ways to govern, seek partnership within and outside the state, and also harness abundant mineral resources available in Sokoto State. We will also explore new ways of revenue drive to boost our income.

“I hope my party, the PDP, will find me worthy for the ticket to fly our party’s flag in the 2023 general elections” he added.

