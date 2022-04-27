2023: Amosun notifies senate of intention to contest for presidency

Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ibikunle Amosun, has notified the senate of his ambition to run for the presidency.

The senator in a letter of notification and invitation to the formal declaration to contest for the office of the president, urged his colleagues to grace his declaration on Thursday, May 5th, 2020 at Yaradia Center Abuja

“It is with the greatest respect that I write to notify you and my Distinguished Colleagues of my intention to contest for the Office of President of our dear country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to respectfully invite you and my Distinguished Colleagues to the formal declaration ceremony.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019.

“I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.”

According to him, his varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with the requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanise our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race.





“I will be honoured with your esteemed presence and that of my Distinguished Colleagues at the Declaration event.”

He sought the prayers of all his colleagues for a successful declaration ceremony, victory at the party primaries and the 2023 presidential election.

