Ondo court remands teenage robbers, mothers, herbalist

Three teenagers who have been tormenting Ilara-Mokin and its environs arrested by men of the state security outfit, Amotekun, were on Wednesday, dragged before an Akure Magistrate court.

The three armed robbers who named themselves after notorious armed robbers, Oyenusi, Anini and Osunbor, which include, Ojo Sunday, 16, Timilehin Femi, 13, and Omoniyi Ogundere 17, were ordered to be remanded in correctional centres by the court.

The teenagers were remanded along with two of their mothers, Iyabo Femi 30, Kehinde Ayodele, 36 and Timilehin Ojo, who were alleged to make charms for the teenagers, fortify them for operations to prevent arrest.

The Amotekun men arrested the defendants for allegedly committing the crime at Ilara-Mokin on April 10, 2022, before charging them to court on 13 count charge bothering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The state prosecution led by Mr Oluwasegun Akeredolu informed the court that the defendants; Anini, Oyenusi and Osunbor, stole a mini POS and other valuable items from one Mrs Grace Falaye.

The charge read in part: “That you, Sunday Ojo, Timilehin Femi and Omoniyi Ogundere on or about April 10, 2022, at about 9:30 a.m., at llara-Mokin, a place within the criminal jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did steal a mini-POS, property of Mrs Falaye Grace.





The prosecution further alleged that the mothers; Odeyemi Ayodele and Iyabo Sunday made charms for Ojo Sunday, Timilehin Femi, Ogundere Omoniyi, meant to protect burglars, robbers and theft and also to prevent them from arrest, detention and conviction.

Ojo Sunday’s mother, lyabo was accused of receiving the sum of N10,000.00 which was obtained by means of stealing, knowing the same to have been stolen on or about April 9, 2022, at ljare.

The teenagers were also alleged of breaking into the shop of Mrs Olanireti Esho, opposite Hospital junction, llara-Mokin, with intent to commit a felony.

According to the Prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 516, 390 (9) 414 3 (1) 427 519 and 273 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Based on the nature of the offence stressed against the defendants, Akeredolu prayed for an order to remand them at the correctional centre, which was supported by an affidavit.

Counsel to the defendants, Benjamin Obilo opposed the application made by the prosecutor and urged the court to consider their ages.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, ordered the remand of all the defendants in Amotekun custody and adjourned the case till May 12, 2022, for a hearing.

