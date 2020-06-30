Take action on threats to Rivers,  PDP tells IGP, DG-DSS

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has been urged by the People Democratic Party (PDP) to immediately nip in the bud, threats by feuding factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress to unleash terror in Rivers State.

The party also tasked the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to without further delay, take decisive action against the threats by arresting those behind it and avoid the avoidable danger on the people of Rivera by the threat.

Opposition PDP said this in a statement signed by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan and also expressed concerns that “despite the threats of bloody showdown by an APC gang alleged to be loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, which had gone viral, the security agencies are yet to take any action to stop the gangs and their sponsors from using the state as a battleground for their violent tussle.”

According to the party: “it is more disturbing that the Police and DSS had failed to act, in spite of entreaties from the state government asking them to intervene following the great danger that the bloody threats portend to the citizens, residents and businesses in the state.

“It is also instructive to note that the failure of the security agencies to pull in members of the gangs and their sponsors is emboldening them.

“Our party charges the IGP and the DG of DSS to note that given the strategic status of Rivers state to the economy of our nation, our security forces ought to know that threats by feuding APC leaders and their gangs to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state must not be taken for granted.

“The PDP lamented that the APC has assumed an additional security problem for our nation that has been battling the scourge of insurgency, banditry, marauders, kidnappers and other criminal gangs ravaging various parts of our country.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC is sinking by the day but it should not be allowed to drag the nation or any part thereof in its inevitable descent to the abyss.

“The PDP, therefore, urged the Police and the DSS to take action by pulling in the leaders and sponsors of the gang, particularly those reported to be operating from Abuja, for questioning, especially as such individuals are alleged to be boasting that they are untouchable and that nobody can stop them from having their way in the state.

“The PDP also charged Nigerians to remain at alert and united within the ambit of the law, in resisting attempts by the APC to destabilize our nation before its final fizzling.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

MONDAY LINES: Ajimobi And Abuja’s One-Way Tickets

It will remain true forever that on the day of death, there is no medicine. Bolaji Tunji, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s spokesman, said his boss took all the precautions of these malevolent times: He washed his hands, watched his steps, wore face masks and stayed safe. Then a small plane came to pick him in Ibadan for a… Read Full Story

Over One Million Nigerians Enrolled For N-Power In 48 Hours

No fewer than one million Nigerians have so far enrolled for the N-Power programme in the last 48 hours… Read Full Story

Six-Year-Old Girl Raped To Death, Abandoned Inside Kaduna Mosque

Body of a six-year-old girl, Khadijah Ya’u allegedly raped to death by her captor(s) was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmi Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass in the Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State… Read Full Story

How To Avoid Sliding From Success To Failure

When former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Chukwuma Soludo, directed banks to shore up their capital base to N25 billion in 2006, Intercontinental Bank was one of those that had no problem complying. The bank had built such a solid reputation for itself that when it issued its initial public offer, it enjoyed good subscription… Read Full Story

AMCON Takes Over Assets Of Unicorn Place Over N1.3bn Debt

THE Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over indebtedness of over N1.3billion… Read Full Story

APC NEC Meeting: Apologise, Stop Denying Your Wrong Deeds, PDP Tells Presidency

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for denying the use of the Federal Executive Council Chamber for partisan purposes like playing host to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

LAUTECH Resident Doctors Begin 5-Day Warning Strike Monday

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital chapter, has called on its members to embark on a five-day warning strike from Monday, June 29… Read Full Story

Buni’s Appointment Constitutional ― Giadom

Immediate past Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom has dismissed views by some critics that the appointment of the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee was in breach of the party’s constitution… Read Full Story

Revenue Collection: Court Fixes July 6 For Borehole Drillers Case Against Oyo Govt, Consultant

Justice Lateef Ganiyu of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has fixed July 6, 2020, for hearing in a case filed by some aggrieved members of the Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners Practitioners (AWDROP) and Borehole Drilling Association of Nigeria (BODAN) against the Oyo State Government over the… Read Full Story

15 Things Effective Leaders Do With Extreme Consistency (II)

They understand that they are responsible for their success and that good luck is not something that magically happens. “Luck” is simply the result of hard work and identifying opportunities. They know that one must earn the right to be successful. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill states, “You are the master of your destiny… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Killings In Akinyele

AKINYELE Local Government Area in Oyo State is fast becoming a slaughter slab for innocent citizens. In the last one month, five persons have been reportedly slain in cold blood in the area. Citizens Bello Barakat, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Mojeed Tirimisiyu and a yet to be identified young woman have all been… Read Full Story

Obafemi Awolowo And The Struggle Of The Middle Belt

A fortnight ago, a bill was proposed by Honourable Kpam Sokpo (PDP, Benue) for enshrining the Six Geopolitical Zones into law while renaming the North Central as “Middle Belt”. Knowing what we know, this bill is a rather tall order. But it raises issues that the educated public needs to understand. The peoples of the Middle Belt… Read Full Story